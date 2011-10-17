Restaurants

Dutch design lab Platform 21 is known for its experimental art and fashion exhibitions in a renovated circular chapel. Last year, the gorgeous AS debuted in the same chapel, offering daily changing three-to-five-course tasting menus that make use of local produce, like De Wolf’s Dutch goat cheese from nearby Terwolde.

We loved: Mackerel tartare with caviar and crème fraîche.

Chef Sonja Pereira, who won a Michelin star at Spandershoeve, is routinely named as one of the city’s top female chefs. At Blue Pepper, Pereira serves exciting, modern, delicious Indonesian-inspired dishes made with high-quality ingredients.

We loved: West Javanese-style monkfish fillet in a sauce of kencur (a ginger-like root), carrots and lemongrass; deep-fried crab with a mango-pineapple salad.

A short walk from the Rijksmuseum is one of the city’s three revered De Bakkerswinkel locations, known for their delicious house-baked breads, cakes and pastries. The cozy space is outfitted with rustic scrap-wood furniture by Piet Hein Eek.

We loved: Scones with superrich clotted cream.

At this new restaurant overlooking the river IJ, Michelin-starred chef Robert Kranenberg prepares a fish-centric menu that runs the gamut from fresh sashimi and ceviche to fish seared a la plancha. The fish motif extends to the design, which includes beautiful blown-up X-rays of fish.

We loved: Mussels with mustard sauce and triple-cooked potatoes.

This floating restaurant, on a 1920s ferryboat docked in the harbor, specializes in French-influenced sustainable seafood dishes cooked in an open kitchen. The worn wooden-plank flooring and floodlights add to the funky, nautical vibe.

We loved: Chicken with roasted potatoes, fennel, spinach and an olive tapenade.

There’s no lack of Indonesian restaurants in Amsterdam, but it wasn’t until the opening of Blauw in 2008 that the city finally got one that marries excellent traditional food with a stylish, modern space. Chef Agus Hermawan serves authentic dishes as well as rijsttafels, the famous spread of rice accompanied by a medley of small dishes that originated in Dutch-colonial-era Indonesia.

We loved: Black rice pudding with pandan-leaf ice cream and coconut milk.

At this longtime local favorite in a former greenhouse, chef Meindert Heijer cooks a daily three-course menu using ingredients harvested that morning from the restaurant gardens.

We loved: Duck breast with wild mushrooms; red mullet with beurre blanc, broad beans and basil.

Insider Tip: Book the chefs’ table for an insider’s view of the kitchen.

This new restaurant, set in a beautifully restored 17th-century coach house in the manicured gardens of Frankendael Park, has quickly become one of Amsterdam’s most buzzed about spots. And it’s not just for the spectacular setting: Chef Geert Burema’s French-Italian treatment of local ingredients is superb.

We loved: Rabbit terrine with haricots verts and lardons.

At the first carbon-neutral restaurant in the Netherlands, chefs Diego Buik and Marco Degen use sustainably caught seafood and organic, mostly fair-trade ingredients for their internationally influenced French comfort-food dishes.

We loved: Halibut fillet with creamy mashed turnips, serrano ham and hollandaise sauce.

More Food Destination Guides:

World’s Best Places to Eat World’s Best Food Cities Best Bites Near Sites

Rising Star Chefs 7 Best Bars Best Hotel Restaurants