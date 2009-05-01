Go List 2009: 7 Best Bars

Top mixologists use perfect ice cubes, and even dry ice, to make exceptional classic and creative cocktails.
1. Hamburg: Lion-Bar de Paris
At his dark, intimate bar, Jörg Meyer shows off his encyclopedic knowledge of cocktails.
2. London: Montgomery Place
The softly lit speakeasy offers a Rat Pack vibe and terrific old-school drinks.
3. Melbourne: Seamstress
This four-story restaurant has two bars and exceptional updated classic cocktails.
4. Milan: Nottingham Forest
Molecular mixologist Dario Comini’s unconventional bar arsenal includes syringes and dry ice.
5. New York City: PDT
Jim Meehan obsesses over obscure classic cocktails at this supercool unmarked lounge, accessed through a phone booth inside an East Village hot dog joint.
6. Osaka: Bar. K
For more than a decade, this small bar has excelled at details like exquisite ice and perfectly executed classic cocktails.
7. Paris: Experimental Cocktail Club
True to its name, this neo-baroque lounge serves ingenious drinks, like a new-style Old Fashioned made with grapefruit zest.
