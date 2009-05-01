Go List 2009: 7 Best Bars

At his dark, intimate bar, Jörg Meyer shows off his encyclopedic knowledge of cocktails.

The softly lit speakeasy offers a Rat Pack vibe and terrific old-school drinks.

This four-story restaurant has two bars and exceptional updated classic cocktails.

Molecular mixologist Dario Comini’s unconventional bar arsenal includes syringes and dry ice.

5. New York City: PDT

Jim Meehan obsesses over obscure classic cocktails at this supercool unmarked lounge, accessed through a phone booth inside an East Village hot dog joint.

For more than a decade, this small bar has excelled at details like exquisite ice and perfectly executed classic cocktails.

True to its name, this neo-baroque lounge serves ingenious drinks, like a new-style Old Fashioned made with grapefruit zest.

World’s Best Food Cities Best Bites Near Sites

20 Rising Stars Best Hotel Restaurants