Find the Right Wine for the Holidays With Gnarly Head

Photo Courtesy of the Gnarly Head

The Office Party

Show your boss you have finesse, strength, and the ability to multitask with a bottle of Gnarly Head Authentic Red. The juicy core of lush blackberry, plum, and black cherry flavors layered with spice and chocolate make it complex, yet delicious. A blend based on Zinfandel grown on some of the oldest vines in California, Syrah, and Merlot with a splash of Malbec, this wine is the result of creativity and experience

The Cookie Swap

Bake up your favorite holiday treats and head to your neighborhood cookie swap with a bottle of Gnarly Head Chardonnay. Its bright and refreshing aromas of lemon zest and green apple with just a hint of toasty oak make it the perfect companion to sweet and spiced baked goods. Savor the big, bold flavors of citrus and pear with a touch of vanilla while snacking on gingersnaps, iced sugar cookies, and other holiday classics.

The White Elephant Gift Exchange

Get into the competitive spirit of this quirky holiday ritual and keep your social game strong with a bottle of Gnarly Head Pinot Grigio. This wine’s light and zesty character is an ideal pick for this festive little game of snapping up the most coveted present. Crisp and refreshing with aromas of citrus blossom, honeysuckle, and white peach, as well as flavors of nectarine, lemon, and honeydew, it offers a clean, mouthwatering finish.

The Hometown Reunion

Catch up with old friends and reminisce over a chilled bottle of Gnarly Head Authentic White. Dust off the photo albums and pull out the yearbooks, but don’t get too bogged down by nostalgia with this refreshing white blend. The flavors of honeysuckle, nectarine, and tropical fruits balanced by lemon zest and a crisp clean finish make it a great vino for toasting both the past and the present.

The Cocktail Party

Don your favorite party dress or tailored suit and indulge in some sophisticated holiday cheer with Gnarly Head Pinot Noir. Whether you’re hosting or attending a cocktail party, this elegant vino offers supple aromas with flavors of red cherry, vanilla, earth, and spice, as well as hints of toasted hazelnut, tobacco, and cigar box. Inspire sparkling conversation and let your good taste shine through with this captivating red that makes a statement.

The Manly Outdoor Activity

Throw on a flannel shirt and some lumberjack boots to chop down your own Christmas tree—or shovel the driveway after a snowstorm. After a day outdoors, reward your hard work with a hearty glass of Gnarly Head Cabernet Sauvignon and some freshly roasted chestnuts. This dark, bold Cab has aromas and flavors of black cherry, blackberry, and toasted black peppercorn that make it especially satisfying on a cold day.

The Tree Trimming Get-Together

Craft a playlist mixing up new and old favorites and invite friends and family to decorate a holiday tree. While hanging ornaments and stringing lights, serve Gnarly Head Malbec with bite-size appetizers, like artisan pigs in a blanket made with andouille sausage. Loaded with dark berry fruit aromas and flavors of blueberry and blackberry jam, this flavorful Malbec is a reliable crowd-pleaser. When you’re done, rally for some caroling in the neighborhood.

The Holiday Potluck

Cook up a secret family recipe and bring a bottle of Gnarly Head Merlot for this culinary get-together. One of the best parts of the holiday season is sampling an array of dishes from around the country—and around the world. Likewise, Gnarly Head’s versatile Merlot complements a smorgasbord of flavors with its velvety tannins and lush dark fruit, as well as aromas of black cherry, ripe plum, and baking spices.

The New Year’s Eve Soiree

Ring in the New Year and toast good times with Gnarly Head Old Vine Zinfandel. Whether you’re going to a large party or having a quiet gathering around the fireplace at home with a few close friends, this classic wine offers a delicious core of rich, dark raspberry and black cherry flavors with layers of spice and chocolate balanced by complex toasty oak notes. Cheers to a happy and healthy New Year.