Gluten-Free Pasta Taste Test

Gluten-Free Pastas

Gluten-Free Pasta: Corn-Based

Rustichella’s Corn Fusilli.Photo courtesy of Rustichella.

*Overall Pick: Rustichella’s Corn Fusilli

“Nice and firm. Would be good with a hearty sauce.” “This is my favorite.” “Good corn flavor. Best of the lot.” “I’d use it.”

Sam Mill’s Corn Pasta d’Oro

“I definitely like the corn pastas best for g-free.” “Very corny-tasting. Hefty and hearty.” “Yellow! Not bad—they really hold their shape. OK flavor too.”

Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Corn Fusilli

“Not much flavor at all but a good chew.” “Good texture.” “ Bland but not terrible.”

Gluten-Free Pasta: Brown Rice-Based

Jovial’s Brown Rice Pasta.Photo courtesy of Jovial Foods.

*Top Pick: Jovial’s Brown Rice Pasta

“I like the chew!” “Definitely the best of the brown rice pastas.” “Flavor is OK, and it has nice, bouncy chew—just a little gummy.”

Tinkyada’s Brown Rice Spirals

“I like the texture of these, and I don’t detect any unpleasant flavor—so it’s OK!” “Not great. Boo brown rice pasta.” “Reasonable flavor but still unlikely to use this—I’ve had much more success with the corn- or quinoa-based pastas.”

Field Day Organic’s Brown Rice Elbows

“I guess fusilli is a better shape! These are superflabby.” “Papery aftertaste.” “Wouldn’t hold up against any sauce. Bland, soft.”

Gluten-Free Pasta: Quinoa-Based

Andean Dream’s Quinoa Fusilli.Photo courtesy of Andean Dream.

*Top Pick: Andean Dream’s Quinoa Fusilli

“Seems like a nice noodle to me. Cooking problematic: Some are broken and shredded.” “I like the flavor quite a bit.” “Texture, when you get a good one, is nice and al dente.”

Gluten-Free Pasta: Mixed Starches

Rienzi’s Corn & Rice Fusilli.Photo courtesy of Rienzi.

*Top Pick: Rienzi’s Corn & Rice Fusilli

“I like this one: Texture is good, with a nice chew.” “Not a lot of flavor, but maybe that is good when you want something more neutral.”

Orgran’s Vegetable Rice Spirals

“OK texture and flavor. Pale and washed-out-looking.” “You can actually taste the vegetables.”

Ancient Harvest’s Quinoa and Corn Rotelle

“Fun shape, not bad.” “Better than the brown rice pasta.” “Papery flavor. Not terrible, though. Sturdy.”