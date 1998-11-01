Globe-Trotting Turkey

I love Thanksgiving dinner, but I don't like recycling the meal in a sandwich the next day. I'd rather use my leftover turkey in soups accented with far-ranging flavors--Italian, Mexican, Cajun. Making soup is easy (a high priority after the exhausting holiday meal): all you have to do is put together a stock using the turkey carcass, cut up the leftover meat and throw in a few other ingredients. It can be hearty, as in a gumbo-style sausage, tomato and rice soup, or light, as in a rustic escarole and Parmesan soup, which is ideal if you feel you've eaten too much the day before.