Global Pantry

Ecuadoran Chocolate

The bittersweet bars from República del Cacao use only Ecuadoran cacao arriba beans, which are particularly aromatic. Each single-origin bar comes from a different coastal province: Manabi, Los Rios or El Oro. $6 for 3.5 oz; republicadelcacao.com.

Japanese Yuzu

Yakami Orchards now turns yuzu—a fragrant and deliciously sour citrus—into a terrific marmalade. $25 for 17 oz; deandeluca.com.

Parisian Vinegar

A l’Olivier’s new Piment d’Espelette vinegar is vibrantly flavored with the subtly spicy red pepper. It’s lovely mixed into dips or drizzled on steak. $17 for 7 oz; cybercucina.com.

Red-Pepper Dip

In a bowl, whisk 1 cup mayonnaise with 1/4 cup red-pepper vinegar. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve.—EK



Peruvian Flours

Zócalo Heritage flours from the Andes include earthy kañiwa, bright sweet potato and purple corn; robust quinoa is coming soon. They’re gluten-free and good in breads, pancakes—even smoothies. From $6.50 for 1 lb; zocalogourmet.com.

