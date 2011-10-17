Cocktail Clinic: Glassware Arsenal

Here are a few simple pieces—coupes, highballs and snifters—that no home bar should be without. We’ve included essential cocktail recipes that go with each.
Collins
A taller and narrower glass than a highball. Commonly used for drinks served on ice and topped with a large amount of soda.Recipes: Tom Collins Limoncello Collins
Cordial
A petite, tulip-shaped glass. For powerful drinks served in very small portions, dessert wines and liqueurs served neat.Recipes: Pomegranate Margaritas Coquito
Coupe
A shallow, wide-mouthed glass. Primarily used for small (a.k.a. short), potent cocktails.More: Coupe Comeback
Flute
A tall, slender glass whose shape helps keep Champagne and sparkling-wine cocktails effervescent.Recipes: Sudden Headache Americana
Highball
A tall, narrow glass. Helps preserve the fizz in drinks that are served on ice and topped with soda or tonic water.Recipes: Rosemary-Mint Highball Vodka-Thyme Lemonade
Martini
A long-stemmed glass with a cone-shaped bowl. For cocktails that are served straight up (chilled with ice, then strained).Recipes: Big Apple Martini James Bond Martini
Pilsner
A thin, flared glass useful for beer as well as cocktails too large for a highball; can also accommodate multiple garnishes.More About Beer: Best American Regional Beers Brews of Summer
Pint
A tall, flared glass with a wide mouth. For stirring or shaking drinks and serving oversize drinks.Recipes: Mexican Three-Way Bicyclette
Red Wine
A balloon-shaped glass. For fruity cocktails as well as punches; stemless versions are fine stand-ins for snifters.Recipes: O-Hurricane Cocktail Strawberry-Lychee Punch
Rocks
A short, sturdy, wide-mouthed glass. For spirits served neat and cocktails poured over ice.Recipes: Apple Bomb Pimlico
Snifter
A wide-bowled glass designed to rest in your palm. For warm drinks, cocktails served on ice and spirits served neat.Recipes: Orchid Blueberry Tea
White Wine
A tall, narrow glass. For wine-based cocktails; a fine substitute for a highball glass.Recipes: Bellagio Mist White Sanguine