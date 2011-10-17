Cocktail Clinic: Glassware Arsenal

Collins

A taller and narrower glass than a highball. Commonly used for drinks served on ice and topped with a large amount of soda.Recipes: Tom Collins  Limoncello Collins



Cordial

A petite, tulip-shaped glass. For powerful drinks served in very small portions, dessert wines and liqueurs served neat.Recipes: Pomegranate Margaritas  Coquito



Coupe

A shallow, wide-mouthed glass. Primarily used for small (a.k.a. short), potent cocktails.More: Coupe Comeback



Flute

A tall, slender glass whose shape helps keep Champagne and sparkling-wine cocktails effervescent.Recipes: Sudden Headache  Americana



Highball

A tall, narrow glass. Helps preserve the fizz in drinks that are served on ice and topped with soda or tonic water.Recipes: Rosemary-Mint Highball  Vodka-Thyme Lemonade



Martini

A long-stemmed glass with a cone-shaped bowl. For cocktails that are served straight up (chilled with ice, then strained).Recipes: Big Apple Martini  James Bond Martini



Pilsner

A thin, flared glass useful for beer as well as cocktails too large for a highball; can also accommodate multiple garnishes.More About Beer: Best American Regional Beers  Brews of Summer



Pint

A tall, flared glass with a wide mouth. For stirring or shaking drinks and serving oversize drinks.Recipes: Mexican Three-Way  Bicyclette



Red Wine

A balloon-shaped glass. For fruity cocktails as well as punches; stemless versions are fine stand-ins for snifters.Recipes: O-Hurricane Cocktail  Strawberry-Lychee Punch



Rocks

A short, sturdy, wide-mouthed glass. For spirits served neat and cocktails poured over ice.Recipes: Apple Bomb  Pimlico



Snifter

A wide-bowled glass designed to rest in your palm. For warm drinks, cocktails served on ice and spirits served neat.Recipes: Orchid  Blueberry Tea



White Wine

A tall, narrow glass. For wine-based cocktails; a fine substitute for a highball glass.Recipes: Bellagio Mist  White Sanguine