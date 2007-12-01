Gifts We Love to Give

Maria Kiesel’s pâté makes an elegant holiday gift presented in a pretty porcelain ramekin with crackers or crispy wafers, like Margaret’s Artisan Flatbread. The buttery, earthy pâté can be spread on crostini, stuffed into Cognac-poached prunes, or even shaped into small balls and deep-fried with sage leaves.

This moist cake, topped by a generous layer of cardamom-spiced, pecan-dotted crumbs, is a fabulous gift. Last year, Kate Heddings brought one to a holiday dinner party for her hosts to serve to overnight guests at breakfast the next day—"even though I wouldn’t be there to eat it!" she says. Along with the cake, she gave the Calphalon pan she baked it in, fresh-ground coffee beans and a glass container of heavy cream.

Kristin Donnelly is devoted to her mother’s one-bowl Bundt cake because of its clove and cinnamon spices and its simplicity. As an exchange student in France, she even paid top dollar for chocolate chips and applesauce at an American market to make it for her host family. Today she adds a kick of black pepper to the batter and serves each slice with a cool-sour dollop of crème fraîche.

Ever since she discovered this addictively salty-spicy cocktail snack in The Casual Vineyard Table: From Wente Vineyards by Carolyn Wente and Kimball Jones, Melissa Rubel’s been making it in one form or another for herself and her friends. This is her favorite version, with cashews, rosemary and cayenne pepper.

Tina Ujlaki adapted this crunchy, buttery, slightly salty brittle from a recipe by pastry chef Karen DeMasco of New York City’s Craft. When her children were younger, Tina would make it as a holiday gift for their teachers. As she recalls, "Come November, I’d start getting these looks from teachers who were hoping for the brittle but too shy to ask me about it."

No bathtubs are required to make this aromatic ersatz gin. Nick Fauchald simply infuses vodka with the botanicals professional distillers use, including juniper berries and orange peel. The fragrant, amber-colored (and lawful) result is delicious in martinis and other gin-based cocktails.

Kate Krader has been making these fudgy, sweet-salty brownies since she was 10 years old. As a kid she used regular table salt; now she recommends a flaky sea salt like Maldon, because the flavor is less harsh and it melts so nicely into the batter, accentuating the chocolaty sweetness.

Grace Parisi’s granola is the standard by which the F&W staff measures all others. Says Grace, "Like any true zealot, I love to turn people on to my one big passion."

These cheddary wafers get their pleasing crackle from a secret ingredient: Rice Krispies. Courtney Waddell’s grandmother may have snagged the recipe at her bridge game.

An avid gardener, Marcia Kiesel loves mini vegetables and often pickles gherkins and pearl onions as gifts. Her lemon-and-clove-spiked onions are crunchier and less sweet than commercial brands. Perfect for martinis, they can also be sliced and tossed in a salad, stir-fried or tucked inside sandwiches.

Emily Kaiser devised this simple, fail-safe recipe while living in Oakland, California, with two excessively productive Meyer lemon trees. Likely a cross between an orange and a lemon, the Meyer lemon give this sweet-tart marmalade a bright citrus flavor.