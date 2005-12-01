Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts of Good Taste

Superstripy vases "Zvizz" by Ingegerd Råman for Orrefors. DETAILS From $80; 800-351-9842.

Bargain baroque plates Inspired by Parisian wallpaper, from Rosanna. DETAILS $35 for four; rosannainc.com.

Exceptional coffee The Grateful Palate Blend, modeled after Shiraz. DETAILS $15 per pound; gratefulpalate.com.

Organic bowl for organic fruit "Mediterraneo" by jewelry designer Emma Silvestris for Alessi. DETAILS $99; alessi.com.

Multitasking zester Cuisipro's Accutec Deluxe Dual Grater combines two surfaces—one for zesting citrus and one for coarsely grating hard cheese. DETAILS $15 from amazon.com.

Elusive orange bitters Orange bitters, terrific in Manhattans, was hard to find until Gary Regan created Regans' Orange Bitters No. 6. Flavored with dried orange peel, cardamom and other aromatics, it makes a great gift combined with his book, The Joy of Mixology ($30). DETAILS $2.50 for a five-ounce bottle from buffalotrace.com.

Extra-big peanuts Feridies salted peanuts are gently roasted in peanut oil. DETAILS $8.25 for an 18-ounce can; feridies.com.

Artisanal Reese's Chocolate master Jacques Torres's Nut Butter and Chocolate Kit includes disks of bittersweet chocolate for dunking in his freshly ground hazelnut-and-peanut butter. DETAILS $18 a kit; mrchocolate.com.

Fab faux etched crystal Glass vase from Anthropologie. DETAILS $24; 800-309-2500.

Superlative caramels Made in Bozeman, Montana, Béquet Gourmet Caramel comes in a version that's meltingly soft and another that's chewy and buttery. DETAILS $20 for a 24-ounce bag; bequetconfections com.

DIY truffles For budding chocolatiers, Knipschildt Truffle Starter Kits include 21 chocolate shells, a pastry bag and an easy ganache recipe for filling the candies. DETAILS $12; knipschildt.com.

Fruity cocktail snacks Hand-crafted in Friuli, Livio Pesle jellies in flavors like Mimosa and Bellini can be served alongside sparkling wine. DETAILS From $12 a jar from Marty's Fine Wines, Spirits & Gourmet Foods; 617-332-1230.

HOLIDAY DEAL

Double-duty bowl and lid The "Spurgo" glass bowl has a walnut lid that is concave on one side and can be flipped over and used as a serving bowl. By Maxjenny Forslund for Scandinaviaform. DETAILS From November 15 through the end of the year, F&W readers can buy the green bowl for $25 and the lid for $25; the bowl is usually $38 from Space Downtown; 212-352-9968.

Pucci-esque pot holder A '70s-inspired design from Milli Home. DETAILS $15 for a pot holder and oven mitt; millihome.com.

Amazing nougat Antica Casa Faccio's chewy hazelnut Torrone Morbido is so good, the recipe has stayed the same since 1856. DETAILS $8 for seven ounces from Market Hall Foods; markethallfoods.com.

Season's best fruit jams These subtly sweet jams, preserves and marmalades, from Loulou's Garden in northern California, include organic fruits such as sour cherries and apricots. DETAILS From $8.50 for an eight-ounce jar; loulousgarden.com.

Exotic vinegar Lush and fruity O Cassis, made with wild black currants and aged Champagne vinegar, from O Olive Oil company. DETAILS $10 for 6.8 fluid ounces; ooliveoil.com.

Retro kitchen towels Linen with 1950s-style designs from Just Scandinavian. DETAILS $22 each; 212-334 2556.

Garlicky artisanal charcuterie Armandino Batali (father of superstar chef Mario) of Seattle's Salumi sells dry-cured meats—including mole and hot soppressata— in a three-salami gift pack. DETAILS $34; salumicuredmeats.com.

Mercury-glass candlesticks From Nancy Koltes at Home. DETAILS $26; 212-219-2271.

3 Crispy small-batch toffee Chocolate-covered toffee from Valerie Confections is topped with almonds, fleur de sel or candied fruit. DETAILS $38 for a 12-piece box; valerieconfections.com.

Perfect party teapot With silver chandelier design from Rosanna. DETAILS $30; rosannainc.com.

Fabulous honeys Raw and unfiltered seasonal varietals from the Hamptons Honey Company. DETAILS From $30 for four 16-ounce jars; hamptonshoney.com.

HOLIDAY DEAL

Earth-mother apron and towel Silk-screened linen "Klint" from Lotta Jansdotter. DETAILS Usually $38 for apron and $18 for towel, but F&W readers can get the set for $48 from November 15 until Christmas; jansdotter.com.

Versatile mandoline The Stainless Steel Julienne Slicer from Rösle is sturdy, yet light and easy to use. DETAILS $48 from cooking.com.

Drunken cake The Bonci pastry shop in Montevarchi, Italy—a favorite of shoppers at the nearby Prada outlet—now exports its tasty Panbriacone, a brioche-style cake soaked in vin santo, to the U.S. DETAILS $32 for a two-pound cake from deandeluca.com.

Porcelain garden vase Bone china "Starfruit" from Niche Modern. DETAILS $55; 212-777-2101.

Superthin votive holders Handmade porcelain imprinted with dried lentils and wheat by Liz Emtage. DETAILS $60 each from 2JANE; 2jane.com.

Italian starter set Crispy Sardinian flatbread and exquisite first-press Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil from Bella Cucina Artful Food. DETAILS $70 for gift basket; bellacucina.com.

Winemaker's vinegars Acetoria's delicate tomato and Sauternes-style vinegars from acclaimed Italian winemaker Joseph Reiterer and master German vinegar producer Robert Bauer. DETAILS $50 for both from chefshop.com.

HOLIDAY DEAL

Innovative decanter Hand-blown by Nicholas Kekic of Tsuga Studios; it rolls to help wine breathe. DETAILS Usually $155, but the first 25 F&W readers can purchase it for $100; 802-875-1825.

Pretty, oven-safe pot The new Flame-Top ceramic line from Emile Henry can be used on the stove. DETAILS From $70 from Professional Cutlery Direct; cutlery.com.

Flower power plates Hand-painted by artist Sydney Albertini. DETAILS From $55 from Space Downtown; 212-352-9968.

Best smoked fish Plump and meaty arctic char fillets from Icelandic waters are cured and delicately smoked with hickory and cherry by Sullivan Harbor Farm in coastal Maine. DETAILS $60 for 2.5 pounds; sullivanharborfarm.com.

Chic cocktail muddlers Sterling silver in the shape of a carrot or celery, for crushing fruit or mint, from Tiffany. DETAILS $175 each; 800-843-3269.

Historic Cognac The floral limited-edition Hennessy Private Reserve 1865 is an exact recreation of a blend made by the great-great-grandfather of Hennessy's current master blender, Yann Fillioux. DETAILS $180; hennessy.com.

Twisty candelabra Cast-aluminum "Matthew Boulton II" by Giuseppe Chigiotti for Driade. DETAILS $111 from Domus International; 800-432-2713.

Multipurpose grill Breville's countertop grill has nearly 370 square inches of nonstick working space; plus, it doubles as a panini press. DETAILS $180 from Williams-Sonoma; williams-sonoma.com.

HOLIDAY DEAL

Modern mezzaluna The round chopper rocks against a cutting board that's concave on both sides. From Danish designer Jesper Ranum for MoMA Design Store. DETAILS Usually $120, but $108 for F&W readers from November 15 until the end of the year; use the special code 5FOOD at momastore.org.

Delectable ham Imported from Tuscany, it's been seasoned with rosemary and garlic, then grilled at low temperatures for up to 18 hours. The result: lean, moist meat. DETAILS $195 for a 10.5-pound half-ham, including shipping; rogersintl.com.

Japanese carving set Produced in Seki City, Japan's sword-making capital, Kershaw Shun's fork and eight-inch knife have ebonized wood handles; the knife has a burnished, swordlike blade. DETAILS $250 from Broadway Panhandler; 866-COOK-WARE.