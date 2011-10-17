Gifts for Women

For the Foodie For the Home For the Wine-Lover For the Mixologist Small Appliances Kitchen Equipment Kitchen Tools Cookbooks Culinary Classes Charitable Causes

© Antonis Achilleos

Rachel Saunders is a true obsessive: She experimented with jam-making for nearly 10 years before launching Blue Chair Fruit.

Make It: Pear Jam with Green Cardamom

Buy It Instead: $12 for 6 oz.; bluechairfruit.com

© Antonis Achilleos

Jen King and Liz Gutman of Liddabit Sweets make versions of classic candy bars (their Snacker is a Snickers-esque combo of peanuts, caramel and nougat).

Make It: Peanut-Butter-and-Jelly-Cups

Buy It Instead: From $6.50; liddabitsweets.com

© Kate Greve

Square One brownies have a perfect crackly top and a deep chocolate flavor. From $8 for 2; chocolategourmet.com.

Home & Table

Vintage-Inspired Barware

Vintage-Inspired Barware

Pottery Barn's new bar tools—like this brass-and-steel bucket—recall old silverware. $59; potterybarn.com.

Cheese Knives

Cheese Knives

Inscribed on these Victorian-style cheese knives: "Eat, Drink & Be Merry." $30; williams-sonoma.com.

Citrusy Glasses

Citrusy Glasses

Sagaforms Juicy glasses, by Swedish designer Lotta Odelius, are bright and cheery. $20 for 4; aplusrstore.com.

© Hector Sanchez

Bean (back) Bodum's new Bean iced-coffee maker steeps ground coffee in cold water overnight; push down the plunger, French press-style, in the morning. $30; bodumusa.com.

Range Server (right) Hario's new glass pitcher can be used for brewing hot coffee or serving it cold. $25; hariousa.com.

For the Wine-Lover

© Antonis Achilleos

Riedel's new trio of "Black Tie" decanters includes this one, sweetly called "Bliss." $195; riedelwebstore.com.

"Emperor's Garden" crystal is from Sieger by Theresienthal. From $190; marymahoney.com.

For hard-to-wrap bottles, F&W's Christine Quinlan turns to stylish wine bags. Among her favorites: versatile burlap wraps from South House Boutique $20 for 4; etsy.com.

Cute Corkscrew

This corkscrew from French company Pylones is funny and functional. $29; pylones-usa.com.

F&W's editors taste thousands of wines every year. Here, their most memorable bottles of 2010, from a $22 Syrah to a $250 re-creation of a long-lost Bordeaux.

For the Mixologist

© Tina Rupp

Bark Cocktail Shaker by Roost

Roost's stylish stainless steel cocktail shaker features a burnt, engraved texture. $48; velocityartanddesign.com

Tangy Mixers

Tangy Mixers

Fruit vinegars called shrubs from Tait Farm Foods add a sweet-tart kick to all kinds of drinks ($9 for 13 oz; taitfarmfoods.com).

Hybrid Barspoon-Fork

Hybrid Barspoon-Fork

Greg Boehm stocks his website, cocktailkingdom.com, with a well-curated collection of reprinted vintage cocktail books, hard-to-find bitters and global barware like Parisian shakers and 20-inch-long gold barspoon-fork hybrids from Japan ($53).

Small Appliances

Gourmet Pie Maker

Gourmet Pie Maker

Our great-grandparents ate hand pies as a portable snack. Now there's an easy way to make the pies: Breville's new machine. $80; brevilleusa.com.

Food Mill

Food Mill

With its strong, sharp blades, All-Clad's sturdy new food mill allows cooks to make fruit and vegetable purees without having to skin and seed ingredients first. $150; williams-sonoma.com.

Food Dehydrator

Food Dehydrator

Most dehydrators require more than a day; Nesco's FD-37 is faster and can expand to hold seven trays of food. From $40; sears.com.

Kitchen Equipment

© Con Poulos

Staub Oval Cocotte

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron

The 10-inch enameled grill pan from Lodge is safe on induction cooktops and great for searing steaks and making panini. $67 for pan, $33 for panini press; lodgemfg.com.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron

Nonstick Bakeware

Williams-Sonoma's updated Goldtouch line bakes quickly and evenly. Muffins and cakes release easily from the nonstick surface. From $13; williams-sonoma.com.

Nonstick Bakeware

Williams-Sonoma's updated Goldtouch line bakes quickly and evenly. Muffins and cakes release easily from the nonstick surface. From $13; williams-sonoma.com.

© Antonis Achilleos

Ceramic Knife

Super-lightweight but very durable and sharp, the new Victorinox knives have textured grips for extra control. From $80; swissarmy.com.

Courtesy of Rice.dk.

Quirky Kitchen Tools

Y-Peelers

A stylish peeler with an easy-to-clean ceramic blade from industrial designer Karim Rashid. $15; unica-home.com.

Y-Peelers

A stylish peeler with an easy-to-clean ceramic blade from industrial designer Karim Rashid. $15; unica-home.com.

Cookbooks

© Andews McMeel Publishing

Rachel Saunders's nearly-400-page book is filled with detailed recipes for jams accented with different herbs and spices. $35; shop.bluechairfruit.com Courtesy of Rodale

Radically Simple

Pastry genius Karen DeMasco of New York City's Locanda Verde has collected a wide range of creative recipes—from ambitious (chocolate brioche) to experimental (burnt-orange cheesecake) to fast (speedy shortbread cookies)—that any home cook can conquer. $25; amazon.com

Pastry genius Karen DeMasco of New York City's Locanda Verde has collected a wide range of creative recipes—from ambitious (chocolate brioche) to experimental (burnt-orange cheesecake) to fast (speedy shortbread cookies)—that any home cook can conquer. $25; amazon.com

Culinary Classes

Lost Arts Classes

Lost Arts Classes

Chicks with Knives, Los Angeles

Rachael Narins and Suzanne Griswold, the founders of L.A.-based Chicks with Knives, run a supper club, cater parties and lead classes in what they call "lost arts," like making vanilla extract. From $95 per class; chickswithknives.com.

Flavor Cooking School

Ginna Haravon of Salted Caramel, Chicago

Haravon shares her sweet-savory fixation at her online store, Salted Caramel (it sells snacks like bourbon-bacon caramel corn), and during classes at Flavour cooking school just outside Chicago. $50 per class; flavourcookingschool.com.

Jam Making 101

Blue Chair Fruit; Oakland,CA

Rachel Saunders is a true obsessive: She experimented with jam-making for nearly 10 years before launching Blue Chair Fruit. She now leads a Jam Making 101 class in her factory's production kitchen. $195 per class; bluechairfruit.com.

Pickles and Preserves

Happy Girl Kitchen; Pacific Grove, CA

During a year in Norway, Todd and Jordan Champagne of Happy Girl Kitchen became experts at preserving foods like pickles. Now, they demystify these methods in seasonal workshops. $125 per class; happygirlkitchen.com.

Candymaking

Liddabit Sweets; Brooklyn, NY

Jen King and Liz Gutman of Liddabit Sweets make versions of classic candy bars (their Snacker is a Snickers-esque combo of peanuts, caramel and nougat) and teach at the Brooklyn Kitchen. From $65 per class; thebrooklynkitchen.com.

Best Gifts Under $20 Dollars Best Gifts Under $40 Dollars Best Gifts Under $100 Dollars Best Gifts Over $100 Dollars Easy Homemade Food Gifts

Charitable Causes

Charitable Causes

Charitable Causes

Many chefs donate their time to countless efforts to raise money and awareness to help those in need. Here, a look into the charitable efforts of some of the world's greatest chefs and others in the food world.

The people of this small town in the hills of Haiti are living in poverty, yet they have opened their homes to some 8,000 displaced earthquake survivors.

To a billion people around the world surviving on just a dollar a day, the question of what to eat tonight is more about life and death than about recipes.

We have the resources to provide good, healthy food for everyone. So why aren't we?

Our chef-instructors teach kids basic kitchen skills, cooking techniques and the importance of fresh, healthy ingredients—to connect with their bodies, their neighbors and their world in a healthy way.

My kids see the working poor, who look no different than anyone from our neighborhood. They see people with jobs who can't get enough food for their families.

Charity Case

Led by cult producer Hundred Acre, top Napa wineries donate the "pink" wine removed while making reds to Charity Case, which turns it into a lovely rosé. All proceeds go to children's causes.

Thanksgiving Farm at The Center for Discovery thecenterfordiscovery.org

April Bloomfield buys pigs from this New York farm, which works with people with disabilities.

Kiva

Through its U.S. office, the Rías Baixas region supports Kiva, which offers loans to needy small-scale entrepreneurs. kiva.org

Kallari Chocolate's Profit Sharing

The Ecuadorian producers of this chocolate share proceeds with the cacao farmers who grow the beans. kallarichocolate.com

Wholesome Wave

Michel Nischan is president of this nonprofit, which strives to bring local, fresh food to underserved communities. wholesomewave.org

KIPP Charter Schools

Spike Mendelsohn teaches healthy-cooking classes at the DC branch of KIPP, a national network of public charter schools. kipp.org

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Michael White applauds this group, which directs nearly 90 percent of all donations to research grants and awareness programs. bcrfcure.org

Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture

This nonprofit farm and education center celebrates community-based food production and the enjoyment of fresh food. stonebarnscenter.org

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

As a dog owner, Lettie Teague champions the ASPCA's work on behalf of homeless, hurt and abused animals. aspca.org

Greenroof Environmental Literacy Laboratory (GELL)

Michael Anthony supports GELL, which is raising funds to build a green roof atop P.S. 41, a New York City public school. ps41.org/ps41/the-gell-project

Heifer International

This organization supplies animals to families in developing nations; a $20 donation provides a flock of chicks. heifer.org

March of Dimes

After his seven-year-old daughters were born prematurely, Tim Love began supporting this national organization, which is devoted to baby health. marchofdimes.com

Chefs as Parents

Ed Jiloca supports this organization of chefs working to improve school lunches in the Washington, DC, area. chefsasparents.com