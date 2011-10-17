Gifts for Men

For the Mixologist For the Wine-Lover For the Gastronaut For the Griller Knives and Tools Kitchen Equipment Home & Table Food Gifts Books Culinary Classes Charitable Causes

For the Mixologist

© Frank Walsh.

F&W picks great new spirits, like Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka ($32), a small-batch spirit that's handmade in custom German pot stills, a more artisanal method than the column stills typically used for vodka. The potatoes come from a Pennsylvania farm. The Glenrothes Alba Reserve. Photo courtesy of BB&R Spirits Limited.

We narrowed more than a dozen new whiskeys down to these four great choices, like The Glenrothes Alba Reserve ($63). This appealingly sweet single-malt Scotch is rich without being weighty. And it's certified kosher. Courtesy of The Bitter Truth

Travel-Sized Bitters Kit

The Bitter Truth founders Stephan Berg and Alexander Hauck made cocktail news a few years back with their exceptional bitters in flavors like celery and orange. Now they've released a travel pack of five mini bottles of their top blends in a nifty retro-styled box. $20; the-bitter-truth.com. © Wendell T. Webber

Spherical Ice Cube Trays

Mixologists like using big, round pieces of ice for spirits served straight, because they melt slowly and won't water down drinks. New York's Museum of Modern Art sells a Japanese-made tray for mixologist wannabes that produces two-inch-wide spheres. $16 for 2 trays; momastore.org.





For the Wine Lover

Château Palmer Historical XIXth C. Wine ($250). Photo © Antonis Achilleos.

F&W editors taste thousands of wines every year. Here, their most memorable bottles of 2010, from a $22 Syrah to a $250 re-creation of a long-lost style of Bordeaux. 2007 Woodenhead Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($42). Photo © Theo Morrison.

Some pricey bottles aren't worth the money. We've found others that are, like the 2007 Woodenhead Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($42) from an under-the-radar but great Sonoma Pinot producer. © Theo Morrison

These five picks may be esoteric, but they're also terrific. Try the 2007 Lang & Reed Two-Fourteen ($40). An unusual Loire Valley Cabernet Franc clone is the source of this lush California red. Courtesy of www.Alessi.com

Accordion Opener

"Socrates" by Jasper Morrison for Alessi has a modern, industrial look. $165; alessi.com.





For the Gastronaut

Courtesy of Brooklyn Brew Shop

Home-Brewing Kit

DIY evangelists Stephen Valand and Erica Shea own the Brooklyn Brew Shop, a terrific online source for small-batch home-brewing kits that include all the necessary equipment, yeast, malts and hops. Their most popular kit: a Belgian-style ale called A Well Made Tripel. $40 for a one-gallon kit; brooklynbrewshop.com. Courtesy of MeatProcessingProducts.com

Meat Grinder

MeatProcessingProducts.com is a great source for everything from meat dehydrators to smokers. To make sausage and charcuterie, butcher Ryan Farr recommends the TSM #10 grinder because it's powerful but compact $640; meatprocessingproducts.com. Courtesy of Sur La Table

Sous Vide Water Oven

The new SousVide Supreme lacks a water pump but heats water accurately enough to cook most foods perfectly. The company also makes a $130 countertop vacuum sealer similar to FoodSaver and Seal-a-Meal. $450; www.sousvidesupreme.com.

Courtesy of Polyscience



Smoker

The Smoking Gun infuses everything from cocktails to butter to vegetables with aromatic smoke. $100; cuisinetechnology.com.





For the Griller

Courtesy of Bodum

Barbecue For Two

Compact and cute, the lightweight Bodum Fyrkat grill for mini cookouts is small enough to fit on the tiniest of patios. $50; bodumusa.com. Courtesy of Sur La Table

Cast-Iron Grill Humidifier

Pour beer, wine or even juice into cast-iron humidifiers from Moistly Grilled to infuse food with flavor and keep it succulent. $30 for 2; surlatable.com. Courtesy of Amazon.com/Tom Douglas

Metal Grill Smoker Box

Designed by Seattle chef Tom Douglas, the Pinzon box can be filled with wood chips and placed on the grill to give foods a touch of smoke. $13; amazon.com.





© Nancy Stanton Talcott

American cooks have gone mad for lightweight, supersharp Japanese chef's knives, like the Classic Chef's Knife by Shun ($150). F&W tested more than 100 widely available ones to find the best. Courtesy of Microplane/by Grego

Classic Microplane Grater

Rarely has a modest kitchen utensil like this fine-tooth grater become so universally beloved in such a short time. It can create delicate strips of everything from citrus zest and hard cheese to chocolate $13; us.microplane.com. Courtesy of blum + blum

Spudski Potato Masher by black + blum

A masher with a handle that looks like a ski pole. $16; charlesandmarie.com.

Courtesy of Polalee.com

Digital Measuring-Cup Scale

Taylor's over-achieving digital measuring-cup scale weighs dry and liquid ingredients in ounces or grams while measuring their volume in fluid ounces or milliliters. Ideal for bakers who crave precision. $35; cooking.com.

Kitchen Equipment

Courtesy of Le Creuset

Wok

At home, Ming Tsai likes using a flat-bottomed cast-iron wok from Le Creuset: "The flat bottom means that more of the surface area is on the stove, so the wok heats up properly." Tsai also preheats the wok in the oven for 15 minutes so that it becomes "screeching hot." $230; lecreuset.com. Courtesy of Lodge

Classic Cast-Iron Pan

There are two kinds of cast-iron skillets: regular and enameled. Both heat evenly, if slowly, so they're great for cooking pancakes and searing meat. They're also good at keeping oil hot for frying and can withstand the high temperatures of an oven or grill. Lodge Logic 12-inch $34; 423-837-7181 or lodgemfg.com. Courtesy of All-Clad

Stainless Steel Skillet

Stainless steel pans are superdurable, versatile (they can go from stovetop to oven) and easy to care for. Cooks love them precisely because they do what nonstick skillets don'tmake food stick (slightly) to the bottom. The crusty browned bits left in the skillet after searing meat are crucial for making a sauce. 13-inch $160; 800-255-2523 or all-clad.com.





Home

Courtesy of Emile Henry

Stylish Pizza Stone

Emile Henry's stone works on the grill or in the oven and looks good enough for the table. $50; emilehenryusa.com.

Get a Deal! © Craig Drummond

Molecular Mats

Chartreuse rubber Hex place mats from Vitamin have coordinating coasters in black. $63 for 6 mats, $27 for 5 coasters; vitaminliving.com. © Frances Janisch

Salad Science

Droog's Salad Sunrise XL is like two cruets in one, operating on the principle that oil floats on top of vinegar. $70; droog.com. © James Ransom

Reclaimed-Wood Salt and Pepper Shakers

Handmade in Brooklyn, New York, from reclaimed walnut. $50; curiosityshoppeonline.com.





Foodie Gifts

© Gregor Halenda

Soy-Sauce Crystals

Using an 18th-century technique, a Japanese company called Kamebishi makes light, flaky salt crystals by dehydrating soy sauce that's been fermented for three years in 100-year-old cedar vats. Just a pinch gives shrimp or eggs a meaty flavor. $30 for a 2-oz jar; atthemeadow.com. P.I.Y. popcorn kit. Photo © Hector Sanchez.

P.I.Y. Popcorn Kit

479° Popcorn's new pop-it-yourself kit comes with a jar of organic popcorn kernels and four terrific flavoring blends: two salts and two sugars. $35; 479popcorn.com. © Tina Rupp

Beef Jerky

Get the Recipe

Real beef jerky isn't a smoky stick of preserved mystery meat. Rachel Graville's handmade versions are an exemplar of the artisanal-jerky trend.





Food Classes

Photo © Justin Runquist

Mixology School

At Chicago's Drinks Over Dearborn, longtime bartender Kyle McHugh carries everything from unusual beers to local liqueurs like the hibiscus-flavored Hum by mixologist Adam Seger. McHugh also teaches students in his on-site classroom.

Art-and-Food Classes

Former chef Maite Gomez-Rejón offers cooking classes around the US inspired by top museum collections.

Philadelphia Thomas Jefferson's tastes were largely shaped by his tenure as minister to France. ArtBites' "A Jeffersonian Feast" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art explores how his Francophilia influenced early American art, food and architecture. Recipes from the 18th century inspire the cooking class. Nov. 16; $130.

San Antonio The "Latin American Art and Gastronomy" class that writer Joel Stein took will be repeated at the San Antonio Museum of Art. January 2011.

Austin "Let Us Eat Cake" at the Blanton Museum of Art tours the Impressionist exhibit and explores the role of sugar in Europe; participants create French confections and petit fours. Dec. 18.

Los Angeles "A Taste of Art: The Gilded Age" examines the Huntington Library's American art from the 1870s to World War Ithe decadent period known as the Gilded Age. The cooking focuses on recipes fit for a 19th-century socialite. Nov. 6; $90.





Books

© Theo Morrison

Savvy wine experts share their picks on great wine resources in print. Courtesy of Ecco / Harper Collins

These must-reads range from a juicy chef tell-all to a serious look at sustainable seafood. Photo © John Lee, Rodale 2010

Fantastic cookbooks, like star chef Tyler Florence's Tyler Florence Family Meal: Bringing People Together Never Tasted Better.





More Great Gifts

Best Gifts Under $20 Dollars Best Gifts Under $40 Dollars Best Gifts Under $100 Dollars Best Gifts Over $100 Dollars Easy Homemade Food Gifts

Charitable Causes

Courtesy of Percy Ramirez for Oxfam.

Charitable Causes

Many chefs donate their time to countless efforts to raise money and awareness to help those in need. Here, a look into the charitable efforts of some of the world's greatest chefs and others in the food world.

The people of this small town in the hills of Haiti are living in poverty, yet they have opened their homes to some 8,000 displaced earthquake survivors.

To a billion people around the world surviving on just a dollar a day, the question of what to eat tonight is more about life and death than about recipes.

We have the resources to provide good, healthy food for everyone. So why aren't we?

Our chef-instructors teach kids basic kitchen skills, cooking techniques and the importance of fresh, healthy ingredientsto connect with their bodies, their neighbors and their world in a healthy way.

My kids see the working poor, who look no different than anyone from our neighborhood. They see people with jobs who can't get enough food for their families.

Charity Case

Led by cult producer Hundred Acre, top Napa wineries donate the "pink" wine removed while making reds to Charity Case, which turns it into a lovely rosé. All proceeds go to children's causes.

Thanksgiving Farm at The Center for Discovery thecenterfordiscovery.org

April Bloomfield buys pigs from this New York farm, which works with people with disabilities.

Kiva

Through its U.S. office, the Rías Baixas region supports Kiva, which offers loans to needy small-scale entrepreneurs. kiva.org

Kallari Chocolate's Profit Sharing

The Ecuadorian producers of this chocolate share proceeds with the cacao farmers who grow the beans. kallarichocolate.com

Wholesome Wave

Michel Nischan is president of this nonprofit, which strives to bring local, fresh food to underserved communities. wholesomewave.org

KIPP Charter Schools

Spike Mendelsohn teaches healthy-cooking classes at the DC branch of KIPP, a national network of public charter schools. kipp.org

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Michael White applauds this group, which directs nearly 90 percent of all donations to research grants and awareness programs. bcrfcure.org

Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture

This nonprofit farm and education center celebrates community-based food production and the enjoyment of fresh food. stonebarnscenter.org

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

As a dog owner, Lettie Teague champions the ASPCA's work on behalf of homeless, hurt and abused animals. aspca.org

Greenroof Environmental Literacy Laboratory (GELL)

Michael Anthony supports GELL, which is raising funds to build a green roof atop P.S. 41, a New York City public school. ps41.org/ps41/the-gell-project

Heifer International

This organization supplies animals to families in developing nations; a $20 donation provides a flock of chicks. heifer.org

March of Dimes

After his seven-year-old daughters were born prematurely, Tim Love began supporting this national organization, which is devoted to baby health. marchofdimes.com

Chefs as Parents

Ed Jiloca supports this organization of chefs working to improve school lunches in the Washington, DC, area. chefsasparents.com