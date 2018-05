Gianduja, the supersilky Swiss mix of chocolate and hazelnuts, is a darling of pastry chefs, who love its rich, deep flavor. Tiffany MacIsaac of New York City’s Allen & Delancey melts bars of gianduja in warm cream to create a luscious filling for this tart, crusted with crushed chocolate cookies and topped with crunchy toasted hazelnuts.

