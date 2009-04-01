Getting a Great Buy at a Wine Auction

Here, strategies for bagging a bargain.

Michael Steinberger
April 01, 2009

Strategies:

Look for mixed lots.

These are less interesting to serious collectors, and so they might be good buys.

Consider vintage Champagne.

Festive wines like these are much less sought-after today.

Show up in person.

Absentee bidders can’t jump on unexpected deals.

Check out 2005 Bordeaux and Burgundies.

These sensational wines were once ultraexpensive, but prices have plummeted.

Seek out older vintages of California icons.

Montelena Estate, Ridge Monte Bello and other famous names are now significantly cheaper.

