Angie Mosier, the owner and baker (with husband Johnny) of the Blue-Eyed Daisy Bakeshop in Palmetto, Georgia, embraces the eco-minded philosophy of the community she works in, where 80 percent of the land is protected by a community trust. She relies on local ingredients, like the sweet and drippy peaches from a farm five minutes down the road that end up in her delicious, flaky, double-crusted pie.

Blue-Eyed Daisy Bakeshop, 9065 Selborne Ln., Palmetto, GA; 770-463-8379.