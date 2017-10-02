Live Your Best 'Great British Bake Off' Life by Buying This $6.6 Million House

Looking for an awesome location to host your next Great British Bake Off viewing party? Well, if you have an extra $6.6 million lying around and don't mind moving to England—and since you're such a diehard Great British Bake Off fan, you probably don't mind at all—you can own a home a featured in Series 3 and Series 4 of the world's favorite baking show. (Hey, get used to calling them "series" instead of "seasons" now; you're moving to the U.K.!)

Granted, Harptree Court—which is located in the beautiful British county of Bristol—is more than just a bit of Great British Bake Off eye-candy. The nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom house that also features six reception rooms—including a dining, billiards, drawing and morning room—is on a 52-acre, fenced estate.

According to the U.K.'s Country Life, "The imposing, classically symmetrical stone house was built in about 1797 for Joshua Scrope to the designs of Charles Harcourt Masters of Bath, who also laid out the grounds." More recently, "In 1920, Cdr Wildman Kettlewell sold Harptree Court to Charles Hill, the grandfather of the present owner."

But if it's strictly GBBO bragging rights you're looking for, though the listing suggests that the "whole yard is in need of some refurbishment," the lawns were apparently good enough for the UK's best baking show. "The owners were … approached in 2012 and 2013 to host Series 3 and 4 of the Great British Bake Off which was filmed on the lawn overlooking the stunning parkland and Chew Valley beyond," a brochure about the house states. That should be a particularly impressive selling point when you're trying to rent out your new "luxury treehouse." Oh yes, your new house also has a high-end treehouse that's been turned into an on-site B&B rental. Though apparently this fancy treehouse is already generating "a sizeable annual income," so maybe the GBBO cat is already out of the bag.