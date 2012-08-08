Gastronaut: Tamale Recipe

A veteran of America's most avant-garde kitchens shifts his intense focus to making extraordinary tamales.

Food & Wine
August 07, 2012

Plus:

slideshow How to Make Homemade Tamales

  • video Tamales, Tacos & More

    "Americans usually think tamales are filled with meat and wrapped in a dried corn husk," says Alex Stupak. "But I've seen them both sweet and savory, with fillings and without, and wrapped in fresh corn husks, corn leaves and banana leaves." Stupak, once the hydrocolloid-wielding pastry chef at New York City's WD-50, now makes tamales at his new Mexican restaurant, Empellón, in Manhattan. He begins with masa, the key ingredient in tortillas and a dough he calls "the foundation of Mexican cuisine." Preparing masa from scratch requires "nixtamalizing" dried corn by boiling it with calcium hydroxide (also known as lime), then grinding it; as a shortcut, Stupak buys masa harina, a kind of corn flour. Here, he shows how to use masa harina to make three different recipes: tamales stuffed with spicy braised pork and wrapped in banana leaves, a variety that he first tasted in Oaxaca; a savory pie known as a tamal de cazuela that's a great, easy way to feed a group; and tamales fried in a skillet for a hot, crispy snack.  

    Slideshow: How to Make Homemade Tamales

    How to Make Tamales

     

     

    slideshow Step-by-step guide to
    assembling and cooking tamales at home

     

       

     

    video Video: Delicious Mexican Dishes

      

     

      

     

    More Mexican Recipes:

    Healthy Mexican DishesHealthy Mexican DishesDelicious CornCooking with CornReader-Favorite Mexican RecipesReader-Favorite Mexican Recipes  

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up