Garden Fresh: Beauty

Albert Nichols' grandmother used to send him out to pick wild asparagus on her Sierra Nevada ranch. Those boyhood memories inspired the triple-milled asparagus soap that Nichols, founder of elizabethW beauty products, has come up with for his new Butterfly collection of naturally scented room sprays, candles and soaps. Other creations suggested by the ranch include a delicate tomato room spray and a lovely parsley soap (from $12 at select stores; 800-781-6126 or elizabethw.com).