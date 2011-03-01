Garden Chic

How to look stylish, even when weeding

Jen Murphy and Chelsea Morse
March 01, 2011

Related Content:

Canning & Pickling GuideCanning & Pickling GuideRecipes for Spring ProduceRecipes for Spring ProduceHost a Summer Produce Swap PartyGardens without BordersSun HatCourtesy of Terrain

Sun-Spurning Hat

This braided raffia hat with a 5-inch brim has UPF 50+ sun protection. $48; shopterrain.com.Shapely BootsCourtesy of lechameauusa.com

Shapely Boots

Famed French bootmaker Le Chameau's "Iris 2" features extra-durable Hevea tree rubber. New for spring: bright vermilion red. $125; amazon.com.Glam GlovesCourtesy of Terrain

Glam Gloves

A rubber grip and long cuffs make these "Expression" gloves extra-practical. $20; ethelgloves.com.Gardening CushionCourtesy of Celia Birtwell

Gardening Cushion

British textile designer Celia Birtwell's floral "kneelers" keep pants stain-free and dry. $32; celiabirtwell.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up