Garden Chic

How to look stylish, even when weeding
Related Content:
Canning & Pickling GuideRecipes for Spring ProduceGardens without BordersCourtesy of Terrain
Sun-Spurning Hat
This braided raffia hat with a 5-inch brim has UPF 50+ sun protection. $48; shopterrain.com.Courtesy of lechameauusa.com
Shapely Boots
Famed French bootmaker Le Chameau's "Iris 2" features extra-durable Hevea tree rubber. New for spring: bright vermilion red. $125; amazon.com.Courtesy of Terrain
Glam Gloves
A rubber grip and long cuffs make these "Expression" gloves extra-practical. $20; ethelgloves.com.Courtesy of Celia Birtwell
Gardening Cushion
British textile designer Celia Birtwell's floral "kneelers" keep pants stain-free and dry. $32; celiabirtwell.com.