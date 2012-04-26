Gail Simmons's Favorite Healthy Recipes

When she’s not eating crazily on the set, the Top Chef star makes healthy dishes at home.

Gail Simmons
April 26, 2012

Talking with My Mouth FullCourtesy of Hyperion

My new book, Talking with My Mouth Full, is about my life as a professional eater: growing up in a food-obsessed family, working for star chef Daniel Boulud, getting a dream job at Food & Wine—all of it leading to my role as a Top Chef judge and Top Chef Just Desserts host. What I don’t reveal in the book is how I balance all of the extreme eating. (Once, during a Willy Wonka–themed challenge, we literally had to chew the scenery.) At home, I prepare healthy meals—my mother-in-law’s chicken-and-barley stew, say, or a rice bowl with lemony tahini sauce. The recipes here are my favorites.  

Video: Gail Simmons's Cooking Tips  Gail Simmons’s Cooking Tips

 

  

Favorite DishesGail Simmons’s Favorite Dishes Favorite DessertsGail Simmons’s Favorite Desserts Favorite CocktailsGail Simmons’s Favorite Cocktails  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up