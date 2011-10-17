Gadgets Books Stores Trends

buzz

If you've suffered through movie scenes of sumptuous dinner parties while your hand's in a box of popcorn, the combined restaurant-theater experience will bring cinematic-gastronomic deliverance. New York City's Screening Room was the first to join the two creative arts, and other places are following suit. At the Full Moon in Cambridge, Massachusetts, family flicks are shown every Friday night, and at Chicago's Heaven on Seven on Rush, moviegoers are entitled to a special prix-fixe menu.

new in napa

Dean & DeLuca, Manhattan-based purveyor of posh, has built an outpost in California's wine country-- in St. Helena to be exact--that boasts lots of hard-to-find boutique wines (607 S. St. Helena Hwy.).

Grind and Go

"Le Clou" is surely the world's classiest pocket pepper grinder, and inch for inch it may be one of the priciest ($600). Each limited-edition 2-inch mill is crafted of solid silver and handmade to order (fax G. E. Decker at 011-49-727-7336).

that's amore

Matt Kramer offers a loving description of Piedmont, a land of truffles and risotto, complete with recipes in A Passion for Piedmont (Morrow; $27).