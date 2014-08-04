Drink of Summer: Wondercumber

Summertime and the sippin' is easy. Climbing temps call for a cocktail that goes down smooth - and nothing is quite as refreshing as notes of cucumber.

Food & Wine
August 04, 2014

WondercumberPhoto courtesy of Royal Caribbean

It may not be the first ingredient you think of at the bar (maybe the salad bar). But cucumber is good – really good – in a cold drink during a scorching August. Alongside lime and gin, cucumber may just become your new warm weather go-to. It's unexpected, crisp, and even rejuvenating (cucumber is packed with all sorts of "good for you" stuff that sort of makes up for all the gin).

The hit cocktail of this year's FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, the Wondercumber was dreamed up by Royal Caribbean International’s mixologist, Matthew Howard, as the signature drink of their Wonderland party. Mix it up by the pitcher and you’ll have the perfect conversation starter for your next backyard or poolside soiree.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Hendrick’s Gin
1 oz. watermelon juice
¼ oz. fresh lime juice
¼ oz. elderflower cordial
2 drops cucumber essence (or slice and add fresh cucumbers)
Sour watermelon sugar and cucumber slice for rim

Directions:

Mix gin, juices, cordial and essence. Dip rim of glass in watermelon sugar. Pour mix in glass and garnish with cucumber slice.

