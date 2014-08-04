The Gastropub Trend Hits the High Seas

Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean

"Fresh, simple, pure." That's the philosophy behind the food and drink at Michael's Genuine® Pub, the first American gastropub at sea, brought to you by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz. According to the chef, the key to making delicious food is simply starting with the highest-quality ingredients. "We take a lot of time and care to source the best product, building relationships with suppliers." From thick-cut potato chips served with pan-fried onion dip to deviled eggs, shaved fennel salad, and pub boards featuring artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, good food and drink go hand in hand.

For Chef Schwartz, the word "genuine" is his driving force. One could argue Schwartz is the father of Miami's local-seasonal restaurant scene, with his restaurants leading the city's developing farm-to-table movement since 2007 – starting with neighborhood bistro Michael's Genuine Food & Drink and culminating most recently with the Design District's first elegant American dining room, The Cypress Room. Embarking on the partnership with Royal Caribbean in 2011, Schwartz brought local, family-owned farms into the cruise line's supply chain to support his seasonal menu at 150 Central Park, the upscale venue on Oasis Class ships. And now he grows the relationship with Michael's Genuine Pub. " ‘Genuine' is the word I wanted to use to inform diners what the restaurant is all about, and it's the measuring stick we use for everything we do," he says.

His commitment to using superior, small-scale ingredients extends beyond the plate. Diners can sip craft beers -- including the chef's own classic American ale, Michael's Genuine® Home Brew -- or, for those with their sights set beyond hops, there's a curated list of wine, cocktails and spirits, including bourbon whiskey flights. "Working with Royal Caribbean, I can keep my focus on artisanal sourcing and craft drinks," Schwartz said. "It's the real Michael's Genuine, without compromise."