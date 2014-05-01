Celebrate Mother's Day With a Stylish Brunch

Photo courtesy Baume & Mercier

Show your impeccable style and gracious hosting skills—traits you probably got from mom—by planning a memorable brunch with ample time for sharing stories and strolling down memory lane. Invite aunts and cousins and a few friends and their moms for an afternoon soiree of creative small plates, refreshing cocktails, and floral design accents.

CURATE A GARDEN

Mother's Day is all about flowers. Mix up cut flowers and potted plants in pastel hues for a garden-inspired setting; when guests leave you can distribute the potted plants, like roses, Montauk daisies, and tulips, in lieu of bouquets. For a modern spin, consider artfully placed terrariums of varying sizes filled with air plants, cacti, and ferns; you might even pick up the basic elements for DIY terrariums—glass jars, soil, moss, charcoal, gravel—and have your guests build their own deciduous gardens that they can take home to remember the day.

TAKE YOUR TIME

While you wait for all of your guests to arrive, have flutes of chilled Prosecco or peach mimosas on hand as a refreshing welcome drink. At the table, have some jugs of refreshing cocktails prepared, like Pimm's Cup or Bloody Mary. You can make the latter more creative by providing a selection of hot sauces, olives, and even ice cubes made of celery, Worcestershire sauce, and chiles that melt and slowly flavor this classic brunch drink. You'll also want to have fresh-pressed juices, hot water for tea, and brewed coffee.

ADD A MODERN SPIN

One of the hardest parts about brunch is deciding what to order when everything looks delicious. Offer up a selection of sweet-and-savory brunch-inspired classics served in tapas-size portions so that your guests can try everything. Frittatas made with garden veggies, like zucchini and eggplant, and cheeses are a crowd pleasing alternative to omelets, while bacon-and-hash brown quesadillas are inventive spin on these staples. Make a berry salad and warm syrup for topping Belgian waffles and dark chocolate chip silver dollar pancakes.

GIVE A TIMELESS GIFT

After treating mom to a special day spent celebrating with the people who matter most to her, surprise her with a timeless gift that will remind her how much she means to you each day. A classic watch from the Linea collection by Baume & Mercier offers versatility. With its polished case and interchangeable bracelet, a Linea is perfectly suited to the woman on the go who is seeking a watch for every occasion.