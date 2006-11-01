Futuristic Farmhouse Kitchen

When architect Bill McCandless decided to build a farmhouse—complete with silo—on 25 acres near Sacramento, he wanted a kitchen with industrial style that wouldn’t seem too out of place in a rural setting. With the help of kitchen designer Chris Dreith, he created a steel-framed space with exposed ductwork and custom maple cabinets from Aristocratic Cabinets (800-313-1057 or aristocraticcabinets.com). There are eco-friendly elements as well: The glass garage doors from Arm-R-Lite, for instance, not only separate the kitchen from the family room, but they also save energy by allowing the heat to be shut off in one wing of the house when it’s not in use (908-754-2600 or armrlite.com).

Hood

The unfinished sheet-metal hood, which covers a Vent-A-Hood blower system, was surprisingly inexpensive, McCandless says. DETAILS From $457 for blower; 800-331-2492 or ventahood.com.

Island countertops

McCandless fell in love with a slab of granite, but couldn’t find a matching piece to cover the rest of the 10-foot island. Instead, he used sustainable beech from Spekva. DETAILS $1,700; 404-588-4607 or spekva.com.

Baking station

A pullout shelf holds heavy baking equipment, including a KitchenAid stand mixer, that stays plugged in. The ingenious cabinet lift door has two Dekkor pulls to make it easier to open. DETAILS From $8 per pull; 877-503-9799 or dekkorinc.com.

Backsplash

Iridescent "Tessera" mosaic tiles from Oceanside Glasstile, made mostly of recycled glass, appear to change colors in the light. DETAILS From $32 per square foot; glasstile.com.

Dishwashing area

McCandless installed dishwasher drawersfrom Fisher & Paykel on either side of the exposed cleanup sink. The restaurant-style faucet is from Fisher. DETAILS $839 per drawer; 800-863-5394 or usa.fisherpaykel.com. $481 for faucet; 800-421-6162 or fisher-mfg.com.

Lighting

The pendant lights over the island and dishwashing area are deceptively simple: McCandless just screwed spotlight bulbs into hanging sockets.

Kitchen table

The family was sentimental about an old butcher-block table, so they refinished the top and added adjustable aluminum legs purchased from Table Legs Online. When they entertain, they raise the table to counter height and move it next to the island for extra serving space. DETAILS From $129 for four legs; 877-220-3800 or tablelegsonline.com.

Prep Sink and Faucet

The Steam Valve Original faucet in the island’s Franke prep sink has an extralong pullout head that doubles as a pot filler. DETAILS From $1,050 for faucet from Taps & More; 940-365-4104 or tapsandmore.com. $284 for sink; 800-626-5771 or frankeksd.com.

Bar Stools

The "Anssi" stools from Ikea are inexpensive, so McCandless doesn’t worry when they get knocked around. DETAILS $15; 800-434-IKEA or ikea.com.