Frozen Drink Basics

We’ve finally figured out how to achieve the consistency delivered by a commercial frozen-drink machine. Just follow these steps:
- Combine the liquor and fruit in a blender and whir on high speed until the mixture is thoroughly pureed. Turn off the blender.
- Add a handful of ice. Remove the “feed hole” from the center of the blender’s lid and set the lid in place. Blend until smooth.
- With the blender running, slowly add more ice cubes, no more than three at a time. Listen carefully to the sound of the machine. When the machine resumes its normal pitch rather than sounding gravelly, look at the drink. You will notice a vortex in the center of the mixture. Keep adding ice until the vortex disappears and the mixture looks smooth.
- Turn off the blender and stir the mixture with a long spoon or a chopstick. Replace the lid and turn on the blender. The vortex will reappear. Keep adding ice cubes, two or three at a time, until it disappears.
- Once again, turn off the blender, stir, replace the lid and blend for about 10 seconds, or until the sound of the motor tells you that all the ice has been thoroughly chopped. Voila! Your frozen drink will be as smooth as those made by the pros.