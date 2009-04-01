From the Garden: Portable Planters

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Tomatoes in a Bucket

The Red Robins in Sur La Table’s organic-tomato-growing kit can bear fruit all year round, on a warm terrace or a sunny kitchen sill. $35; surlatable.com.

Courtesy of Food Map

Herbs on Wheels

Food Map’s sturdy recycled-plastic planters are easy to move, so plants get just the right amount of sunlight. From $245; foodmapdesign.com.

Courtesy of Smith & Hawken

Salad on the Wall

The new indoor-outdoor Vertical Garden from Smith & Hawken, made of cedar, is designed for gardeners with limited space. $399; smithandhawken.com.

Plus:

