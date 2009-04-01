From the Garden: Chef-Farmers’ Top Tips

Related Content:

Terrific Seed Source

Husband-and-wife chefs Eric Korsh and Ginevra Iverson, of Restaurant Eloise in Sebastopol, California, grow bitter greens from Seeds of Italy. seedsofitaly.com.

Ideal Watering Tool

Bryan Calvert waters herbs for his New York restaurant James with the Bon-Aire Stainless Steel Ultimate Hose nozzle. bon-aireindustries.com.

Best Beginner Crop

Michael Paley of Louisville, Kentucky’s Proof on Main finds radishes easy to grow, like the Pink Beautys from Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds. rareseeds.com.

Workhorse Composter

To nourish the new garden behind Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, Virginia, Cathal Armstrong tosses kitchen waste into the Sun-Mar 400 drum composter. peoplepoweredmachines.com.

Motivating Cause

Chef Matthew Dillon of Seattle’s new Corson Building works with Seattle Youth Garden Works, which teaches gardening to homeless kids. sygw.org.