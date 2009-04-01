From the Farm: Home, Food and Beauty Products

Fresh Rubs & Scrubs

Organic Beauty

Farmaesthetics buys organic ingredients from American family farms.

The Body Deli’s fruit- and vegetable-based organic scrubs are so fresh they need to be refrigerated.

Animal House

Heritage Breeds inspired these designs for the home

Simrin’s linen place mats—each silk-screened with a pig, hen, cow or sheep—bring the farm to the table. French design firm Ibride’s hooved console table looks like it might walk away

Eco Update

Community Supported Agriculture: New Ideas

Honey

Customers sign up in advance for fresh honey from Long Island, New York–based beekeeper Mary Woltz.

Empanadas

Durham, North Carolina’s Scratch artisanal bakery offers a month’s worth of seasonal savory pies. $65 for 4 weeks;

Yarn

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts’s Fiber Farm turns mohair into yarn for “CSY” members.

Chicken-Coop Ceramics

There aren’t many (or probably any) farmhouses in San Francisco. But designer Lisa Neimeth’s house was once a dairy farm, and she has converted a chicken coop out back into a ceramics studio where she makes plates out of dark, rich California clay. Nearby Alemany Farm, where Neimeth volunteers, is also influential: “There’s an old silo I’ve incorporated into a lot of my pieces, and my color palette reflects the land.”

