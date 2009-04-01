From the Farm: Home, Food and Beauty Products

Lavender rubs, hooved tables and more farm-fresh ideas.
Fresh Rubs & Scrubs
Organic Beauty
Farmaesthetics buys organic ingredients from American family farms.
Natural Skin Care
The Body Deli’s fruit- and vegetable-based organic scrubs are so fresh they need to be refrigerated.
Animal House
Heritage Breeds inspired these designs for the home
Simrin’s linen place mats—each silk-screened with a pig, hen, cow or sheep—bring the farm to the table. French design firm Ibride’s hooved console table looks like it might walk away
Eco Update
Community Supported Agriculture: New Ideas
Honey
Customers sign up in advance for fresh honey from Long Island, New York–based beekeeper Mary Woltz.
Empanadas
Durham, North Carolina’s Scratch artisanal bakery offers a month’s worth of seasonal savory pies. $65 for 4 weeks;
Yarn
Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts’s Fiber Farm turns mohair into yarn for “CSY” members.
Chicken-Coop Ceramics
There aren’t many (or probably any) farmhouses in San Francisco. But designer Lisa Neimeth’s house was once a dairy farm, and she has converted a chicken coop out back into a ceramics studio where she makes plates out of dark, rich California clay. Nearby Alemany Farm, where Neimeth volunteers, is also influential: “There’s an old silo I’ve incorporated into a lot of my pieces, and my color palette reflects the land.”
Plus:
