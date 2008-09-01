From Caviar to Burgers: Reimagining Luxury

1980

Caviar Beggar’s Purses

By adding gold leaf to mini crêpes with caviar at Quilted Giraffe in Manhattan, chef Barry Wine created America’s first profligate small plate.

Photo Courtesy of Barry Wine

1982

Smoked Salmon Pizza

While experimenting with pizza toppings at Spago, L.A. chef Wolfgang Puck hit on this opulent combination of sevruga caviar, smoked salmon and crème fraîche.

Recipe: Pizza with Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraîche and Caviar

Photo © John Ormond

1986

Maine Sea Scallops in Black Tie

Daniel Boulud conceived this as a New Year’s Eve special at NYC’s Le Cirque: sliced scallops and black truffles in a puff pastry case, with truffle sauce.

1995

Oysters and Pearls

For French Laundry’s cleverly named starter, Napa chef Thomas Keller spooned osetra caviar and warm oysters on a cushion of creamy tapioca.

Photo Courtesy of French Laundry/by Deborah Jones

2001

DB Burger

Combining the best of French and American cuisine, Boulud hid over-the-top foie gras and short ribs inside his sirloin burger at NYC’s DB Bistro Moderne.

Photo © H. Amiard