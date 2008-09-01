From Caviar to Burgers: Reimagining Luxury

A 30-second guide to 30 years in food history: trends in luxury foods.

Bryan Miller
September 01, 2008

beggars purses

1980

Caviar Beggar’s Purses

By adding gold leaf to mini crêpes with caviar at Quilted Giraffe in Manhattan, chef Barry Wine created America’s first profligate small plate.

Photo Courtesy of Barry WineSmoked Salmon Pizza

1982

Smoked Salmon Pizza

While experimenting with pizza toppings at Spago, L.A. chef Wolfgang Puck hit on this opulent combination of sevruga caviar, smoked salmon and crème fraîche.

Recipe: Pizza with Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraîche and Caviar

Photo © John Ormond

1986

Maine Sea Scallops in Black Tie

Daniel Boulud conceived this as a New Year’s Eve special at NYC’s Le Cirque: sliced scallops and black truffles in a puff pastry case, with truffle sauce.Oysters and Pearls

1995

Oysters and Pearls

For French Laundry’s cleverly named starter, Napa chef Thomas Keller spooned osetra caviar and warm oysters on a cushion of creamy tapioca.

Photo Courtesy of French Laundry/by Deborah JonesDB Burger

2001

DB Burger

Combining the best of French and American cuisine, Boulud hid over-the-top foie gras and short ribs inside his sirloin burger at NYC’s DB Bistro Moderne.

Photo © H. Amiard

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up