From Caviar to Burgers: Reimagining Luxury

A 30-second guide to 30 years in food history: trends in luxury foods.
1980
Caviar Beggar’s Purses
By adding gold leaf to mini crêpes with caviar at Quilted Giraffe in Manhattan, chef Barry Wine created America’s first profligate small plate.
Photo Courtesy of Barry Wine
1982
Smoked Salmon Pizza
While experimenting with pizza toppings at Spago, L.A. chef Wolfgang Puck hit on this opulent combination of sevruga caviar, smoked salmon and crème fraîche.
Recipe: Pizza with Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraîche and Caviar
Photo © John Ormond
1986
Maine Sea Scallops in Black Tie
Daniel Boulud conceived this as a New Year’s Eve special at NYC’s Le Cirque: sliced scallops and black truffles in a puff pastry case, with truffle sauce.
1995
Oysters and Pearls
For French Laundry’s cleverly named starter, Napa chef Thomas Keller spooned osetra caviar and warm oysters on a cushion of creamy tapioca.
Photo Courtesy of French Laundry/by Deborah Jones
2001
DB Burger
Combining the best of French and American cuisine, Boulud hid over-the-top foie gras and short ribs inside his sirloin burger at NYC’s DB Bistro Moderne.
Photo © H. Amiard