Fresh Turkey Suppliers

Get a head start and put in your order for your Thanksgiving turkey. Starting with a flavorful bird is key, and fresh turkeys from independent farms tend to be the tastiest.
Our top picks are:
Plainville Farms, PA
Tel: (800) 724-0206
www.plainvillefarms.com
Eberly Poultry
(717) 336-6440
www.eberlypoultry.com
Also sold through D'Artagnan
(800) 327-8246
www.dartagnan.com
Quattro Farms
(845) 635-2018
Ho-Ka Farms/Kauffman Turkey Farms
(815) 264-3470
www.hokaturkeys.com
Willie Bird
(707) 545-3308 or (877) 494-5592
www.williebird.com
also sold through Williams-Sonoma
(877) 812-6235
www.williamssonoma.com
Plus:
