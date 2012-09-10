Fresh Turkey Suppliers

Get a head start and put in your order for your Thanksgiving turkey. Starting with a flavorful bird is key, and fresh turkeys from independent farms tend to be the tastiest.

Food & Wine
September 10, 2012

Our top picks are:

Plainville Farms, PA

Tel: (800) 724-0206
www.plainvillefarms.com

Eberly Poultry

(717) 336-6440
www.eberlypoultry.com

Also sold through D'Artagnan
(800) 327-8246
www.dartagnan.com

Quattro Farms

(845) 635-2018

Ho-Ka Farms/Kauffman Turkey Farms

(815) 264-3470
www.hokaturkeys.com

Willie Bird

(707) 545-3308 or (877) 494-5592
www.williebird.com

also sold through Williams-Sonoma
(877) 812-6235
www.williamssonoma.com

Plus:

