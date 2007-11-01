Fresh Fruit All Year Long

Summer's long gone, but these three packaged foods capture the season's best fruit in various ways: preserved, pureed and frozen.

Fruit Mustard Ingrid Oswald blends mustard with fruit and spirits—strawberries and vodka, figs and grappa—in a single tangy condiment. formaggiokitchen.com.

Fruit Puree A favorite among mixologists, Funkin fruit purees come in 21 flavors and are great in cocktails, smoothies and salad dressings. funkin.co.uk.

Frozen Fruit Stahlbush Island Farms's quick-frozen fruits and vegetables, like cranberries from Oregon's Willamette Valley, are sustainably grown. stahlbush.com.