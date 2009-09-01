Fresh Founders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg’s Beauty Pantry

Keller + Keller.

Açai Berries have 10 times as many antioxidants as red grapes. “They protect skin against damaging free radicals.”

Black Tea has been called an all-around health elixir. “In extract form, it can jump-start collagen production in skin.”

Sake purifies and softens the skin. “Geishas used to bathe in it.”

Soy “Loaded with amino acids that can keep skin smooth.”

Sugar “A natural antiseptic, and also an excellent exfoliant.”

More Incredible Natural Products & Recipes:

Makeovers for Healthy Dishes New & Natural Beauty Products Stocking a Natural Pantry