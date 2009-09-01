Fresh Founders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg’s Beauty Pantry

Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, founders of Fresh beauty, use superfoods like mangosteen and açai in their company’s lotions and creams

Jen Murphy
September 01, 2009

Fresh beauty

Açai Berries have 10 times as many antioxidants as red grapes. “They protect skin against damaging free radicals.”

Black Tea has been called an all-around health elixir. “In extract form, it can jump-start collagen production in skin.”

Sake purifies and softens the skin. “Geishas used to bathe in it.”

Soy “Loaded with amino acids that can keep skin smooth.”

Sugar “A natural antiseptic, and also an excellent exfoliant.”

