For Joan Yarrow, naming her new Connecticut store was simple--Victoria Yarrow, after her daughter. "I thought it had a European ring to it," she says. Finding the French-country-style tabletop accessories and antique furniture to fill it came almost as easily, since Yarrow has spent two decades in the home-furnishings business. Her cozy Newtown shop displays items in room settings: Above, a19th-century oak dining table ($1,050) sets off "Tasse Petit Déjeuner" teacups by Pierre Frey ($430 for six; 203-270-6230). The items on the next page, from stores like Yarrow's, have the same informal elegance.

Painterly

"Chantilly" scalloped dinner plate from Pierre Deux ($125 for four; 212-521-8012). Rose charger by Pierre Frey from La Terrine ($68; 212-988-3366). "Audrey" quilted throw in raspberry from Down & Quilt ($240; 212-423-9358). "Luz" hemstitched Belgian-linen napkin from La Cafetière ($20; 866-486-0667).



Rustic

"Corsica" yellow salad bowl ($158), "Provence" serving spoons ($84 for a two-piece set) and "Bee" plate ($36) by Sud & Co. from Material Possessions (312-280-4885). "Artisan" green bowl from Emile Henry ($14; 302-326-4800). Teaspoon by Bellevie from PS Limited ($38; 805-963-6808). "Paniers Fleuris" tray by Pierre Frey ($135).



Garden-Inspired

"Courdello" napkin ($10) and napkin ring ($13) from Pierre Deux. "Provençal" knife by Sabre from Marel Gifts ($63 for five-piece setting; 516-466-3118). "Guirlande" bowl by Sud & Co. from Ampersand ($38; 952-920-2118). "Mirabelle" plate by Faïenceries d'Art de Malicorne from Created in France ($72; 212-684-0513).



Lacy

"Régence Romantique" plates from Romancing Provence ($100 and $120; 212-481-9879). "Carcassonne" coffeepot by Antheor ($81; 847-492-9664). "Margot" bowl by Blanc d'Ivoire from Savoir Vivre ($15; 212-684-6065). "Orphée"tablecloth from Belles Choses ($48; 404-367-0081). "Beauvillé" napkin from La Cafetière ($18).



Photographs: Eric Piasecki