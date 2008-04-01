Free Tasting in Sonoma

Kozlowski Farms

This family berry farm—one of the first certified organic farms in the county—offers tastes of its homemade jams, spreads and other products. 5566 Gravenstein Hwy. 116, Forestville; 707-887-1587.

The Olive Press

The free tasting bar at this Sonoma shop pours six to eight different oils each day, all made on-site at the company’s own mill. 24724 Hwy. 121, Sonoma; 707-939-8900.

Vella Cheese Company

This Sonoma institution is the home of one of America’s best cheeses, Vella Dry Monterey Jack. Free samples are available by request. 315 Second St. E., Sonoma; 707-938-3232.

Wine Country Chocolates

A large window in this shop reveals chocolatiers at work on a variety of luscious wine-flavored truffles. 14301 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen; 707-996-1010.