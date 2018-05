One of the highlights at Ilo restaurant, in the Bryant Park Hotel in Manhattan, is pastry chef Patrick Coston's dessert sampler, which usually includes a tiny, chilled frappé. Each delicious version here--Strawberry-Mint, Coconut-Lime and Vanilla-Orange--requires only four ingredients, all supermarket staples.

For a special occasion, serve the frappés as a trio (for 4 people) in small glasses.