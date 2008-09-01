Francophilia: Then & Now

A 30-second guide to 30 years in food history: Michelin-starred French restaurants then and now.
Michelin-starred restaurants you would have gone to in the’80s
Michelin-starred restaurants you need to book a table at now
Michel Bras; Laguiole
An early locavore, Bras was known for gathering and cooking with wild herbs and greens.
Michel Bras; Laguiole
Bras’s sunny, salubrious (mostly), ultra-regional and refined food still inspires the world’s best chefs.
Michel Guérard; Eugénie-les-Bains
A pioneer in spa cuisine, Guérard was one of the first starred chefs to have a book translated into English.
Les Maisons de Bricourt; Cancale
Chef Olivier Roellinger is known for his ethereal—and often startling—maritime menus.
Paul Bocuse; Collonges-au- Mont-d’Or
The original celebrity chef, Bocuse made Lyon and truffle soup famous.
Maison Pic; Valence
Anne-Sophie Pic, the first Frenchwoman in over 50 years to earn three stars, is a fish genius.
Alain Chapel; Mionnay
Chapel brilliantly updated French classics at his restaurant outside Lyon before his death in 1990.
Pierre Gagnaire; Paris
Iconoclast Gagnaire specializes in daring meals that can last as long as five hours.