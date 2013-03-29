Francis Mallmann’s Top Grilling Tools & Techniques

Renowned Argentine chef Francis Mallmann is an expert at cooking with fire: over it, under it, in it and around it. Here, some of his top tools and techniques.

Peter Kaminsky
March 29, 2013

Chapa A flat piece of cast iron (like a griddle) set over a fire. Great for cooking all kinds of foods, from steak to cheese.

  • Parrilla A cast-iron grate that’s set directly over hot coals. Great for all-purpose grilling.

  • Caldero A cast-iron kettle or Dutch oven that can be set right into a fire. Best for soups, stews and anything that can be fried in oil.

  • Horno de barro A wood-burning clay oven that can be heated to 1,000 degrees. Best for breads, pizzas and anything else that can be baked or roasted.

  • Rescoldo A cooking method in which ingredients are buried in hot embers and ashes. Best for whole vegetables, like onions and bell peppers.

  • Asador A method of slow-cooking whole animals—pigs, lambs, goats—by fastening them to an iron cross and setting them near a very hot bonfire.

  • Infiernillo An Incan method Mallmann adapted that involves a cast-iron contraption with three tiers. He builds a fire on the bottom and another on the top, then sets the food (often encased in a salt crust) in the middle. Best for large cuts of meat and poultry or whole fish.  

