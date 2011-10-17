Fourth of July Menus

The recipes in our trio of July 4th menus—from a Roquefort-stuffed burger to a savory watermelon salad—reinvent iconic Independence Day flavors.
Jerk Chicken Menu
- Tomatillo-Poblano Guacamole
- Caribbean Jerk Chicken »
- Jamaican Jardinière Pickles
- Banana Cream Pie
- More Recipes »
Plus:
Roquefort Burger Menu
- Cold Cucumber and Yogurt Soup with Dill
- Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers
- Herbed Potato Salad »
- Blueberry Cobbler with Honey Biscuits
- More Recipes »
Plus:
Roasted Pork Ribs Menu
- Watermelon and Arugula Salad with Walnuts »
- Tuscan-Style Spareribs with Balsamic Glaze
- Marinated Chickpea Salad
- Strawberry Shortcakes with Meyer Lemon Cream
- More Recipes »
Plus: