By adding two flourishes to a simple grilled turkey burger, Bobby Flay makes it fantastic. First he melts slices of smoky Gouda cheese onto the meat, then he spreads toasted buns with a sweet-spicy sauce of mustard, horseradish and honey.

Instead of frying strips of bacon, Bobby Flay brushes them with mango chutney, then bakes them in the oven; the sweet, crispy, smoky pieces are irresistible.

