Four Tree Treats

Food & Wine
September 01, 2006

Pine fruit Made with ripe pine fruit from the Austrian Alps that can be harvested only two weeks a year, the new Zirbenz Stone Pine liqueur gives a menthol twist to cocktails ($33; alpenz.com).

Fir shoots Chef Paul Liebrandt at Gilt in New York City wraps diver scallops in Douglas fir shoots before grilling them.

Black walnut leaf Pino Maffeo at Restaurant L in Boston stuffs tea bags with black walnut leaf and sarsaparilla root in order to add a robust note to Kobe beef pho.

Mesquite branches Ann Sacks's new mesquite-wood tiles are simultaneously rustic and sleek ($43 per sq ft; annsacks.com).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up