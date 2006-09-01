Four Tree Treats

Pine fruit Made with ripe pine fruit from the Austrian Alps that can be harvested only two weeks a year, the new Zirbenz Stone Pine liqueur gives a menthol twist to cocktails ($33; alpenz.com).

Fir shoots Chef Paul Liebrandt at Gilt in New York City wraps diver scallops in Douglas fir shoots before grilling them.

Black walnut leaf Pino Maffeo at Restaurant L in Boston stuffs tea bags with black walnut leaf and sarsaparilla root in order to add a robust note to Kobe beef pho.

Mesquite branches Ann Sacks's new mesquite-wood tiles are simultaneously rustic and sleek ($43 per sq ft; annsacks.com).