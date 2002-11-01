For the Birds | Innovative Stuffings

An exceptional French chef creates his own delicious versions of Thanksgiving stuffing.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2002

Jean-Georges Vongerichten's first Thanksgiving, at a colleague's house in New Hampshire, was a shocka good one. "I'd never seen such a big bird before," the Alsace-born chef behind New York City's Jean Georges recalls. The marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes were more familiar: "I'd just spent five years in Asia, so at least I was used to sweet flavors with meat." But his favorite dish was the bread stuffing, so unlike the dense, sausagelike variety he was accustomed to eating in France.

Back in his kitchen, Vongerichten took the American stuffing basics and reconfigured them. His dressings, all of which he prefers to cook outside the bird, take unexpected forms: a French toast with foie gras, a spinach bread pudding, a risotto casserole. They're all a little bit shockingin a good way.

Jane Sigal

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up