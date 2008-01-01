Great Food Trucks

Food Shark; Marfa, TX

A snappy YouTube video shows the converted 1974 Ford delivery truck cruising through Marfa, Food Shark’s home base. The best seller on Krista Steinhauer’s terrific Mediterranean street-food menu: crispy homemade Marfalafel (foodsharkmarfa.com).

Skillet; Seattle

"I had a vision of bringing great bistro food to the streets," says Josh Henderson of Skillet. Now he serves modern comfort food—hand-cut French fries covered with cheddar and gravy—out of a refurbished Airstream trailer (skilletstreetfood.com).

The Treats Truck; NYC

Kim Ima, the owner-baker of the Treats Truck, drives her mobile bakery all around New York City, offering delectable takes on classic sweets, like caramel-creme sandwich cookies (treatstruck.com).