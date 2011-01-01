Food Trends for 2011

January

January 2011 Food Trends: Foodie Courts, Fusion Fun, Fruit Fantasy

© Graham Baba Architects

Foodie Courts

Food megacomplexes with artisanal shopping and restaurants are proliferating. At Seattle's Melrose Market, visitors can have the Persian chicken stew flavored with pomegranate and walnut from chef Matthew Dillon's Sitka & Spruce, buy provisions like yogurt or pickles at Sitka's larder and purchase charcuterie to take home at Rain Shadow Meats next door. © Quentin Bacon

Fusion Fun

"If Mexico hadn't shared its chiles with China, would we have spicy Chinese food?" asks chef José Andrés. His new Vegas spot, China Poblano, with dishes like Asian duck tacos, shows how more and more chefs are combining seemingly unrelated cuisines. © Quentin Bacon

Fruit Fantasy

FarmVille, the Internet craze, has 30 million users. New to the game is frozen-fruit giant Cascadian Farms, which gives players the chance to "plant" organic fruit. Inspired, F&W's Grace Parisi flavors sweet rolls with frozen raspberries and streusel cake with frozen peaches.

February 2011 Food Trends: Bike Delivery, iPad Wine Lists

© Ashley Sturm

Bike Delivery

Delivery guys on bikes with bags of Chinese food are an essential part of city living. Now people can get Fair Trade coffee beans and small-batch preserves brought to them by bike, too, all in the name of eco-consciousness. In Portland, Oregon, Shauna Lambert and Jed Lazar own SoupCycle, a "soupscription" service in which customers get deliveries via bike. Cumin-spiced red lentil is a favorite. Photography by Derek Pfohl

iPad Wine Lists

You usually think of sommeliers as wine geeks, but many of them are tech geeks, too. Their latest toy is an iPad to let customers peruse the offerings. The sommeliers still provide pairing advice, though: Olivier Dufeu of NYC's South Gate recommends a Muscadet with cavatelli and mussels.

March 2011 Food Trends: Chef Reads, Chicken Chic, Vintage Beers

Courtesy of Random House

Chef Reads

Chefs and fixated foodies are revealing their passions and obsessions in new books. Look for two intense chef memoirsGrant Achatz's Life, On the Line and Gabrielle Hamilton's Blood, Bones & Butterplus tech genius Nathan Myhrvold's epic 2,000-plus-page Modernist Cuisine, on kitchen science. © Powers & Crewe Photography

Vintage Beers

Old beer sounds unappealing, but aged beerthat's a concept with promise. Greg Engert, beer sommelier at Washington, DC's Birch & Barley, stocks more than 50 aged beers. "Aging brings out subtle new flavors, like raisins and toffee," he says. Dark beers that are high in alcohol tend to age best. © Quentin Bacon

Chicken Chic

More chefs and home cooks are buying responsibly raised chickens; some even have backyard coops. The trend has prompted author Mindy Fox to write A Bird in the Oven and Then Some, featuring citrusy chicken salad and Aleppo-pepper roast chicken.

April 2011 Food Trends: Offal Cooking, Breakfast Sandwiches

© Quentin Bacon

Offal Cooking

Chefs have been experimenting with offal ever since St. John became a must-visit London restaurant. Jennifer McLagan's forthcoming cookbook, Odd Bits, shares offal recipes for home cooks that taste much better than they soundas in her spicy Indian-style liver. © Quentin Bacon

Breakfast Sandwiches

The megatrend of restaurant breakfasts has spawned a mini-trend: the restaurant breakfast sandwich. At The Point in L.A., chef Mark Peel piles sourdough with creamed spinach, roasted mushrooms, a fried egg and provolone. And at Manhattan's Peels, chefs Preston and Ginger Madson offer a build-a-biscuit sandwich with eggs, ham, cheddar and jam.

May 2011 Food Trends: Cooking Cameos, Homemade Honey

© Quentin Bacon

Cooking Cameos

Chefs aren't just eating at each other's restaurants when they travel, they're actually cooking in them. Los Angeles's Animal recently hosted Jeremy Fox of Tyler Florence's restaurant group, who spent a week serving dishes like butter beans bagna caudavegetarian choices not typically seen on Animal's meat-centric menu. © Noah Rolland

Homemade Honey

The newest hotel guests are bees, staying in apiaries on the property and making honey for hotel restaurants. At Carmel Valley Ranch in California, "Guests do everything from operating the smoker to doing hive checks," says beekeeper John Russo. Carmel Valley chef Tim Wood's honeyed chicken wings honor that hard work.

June 2011 Food Trends: Rooftop Gardens, General Store Redux

© Quentin Bacon

General Store Redux

What's next, now that we've seen stores dedicated to selling only local ingredients? General stores with a locavore bent. Saxapahaw General Store, in a gas station near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, offers everything from motor oil to Chapel Hill Creamery cheeses. Take 5 Urban Market in Seattle sells dry goods next to house-made carrot cupcakes and chicken parmesan. Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Rooftop Gardens

Chefs all around the United States are taking part in the kitchen-garden trendeven when that means they have to drag seeds, pots and bags of soil to their restaurant's roof. The 3,000-square-foot terrace garden at the Fairmont Dallas hotel provides chef André Natera with the essentials for his superfast tomato-mint salad with feta.

July 2011 Food Trends: Ice-Pop Age, Asia in Paris, Supper-Club Style

© Quentin Bacon

Ice-Pop Age

The new artisanal ice pops are an all-natural take on the Popsicle. In L.A., Popcycle Treats uses seasonal produce to make flavors like salted cucumber and lime. And in Manhattan, Nadia Roden of Lily Lolly's Ice Kitchen makes an excellent Campari-grapefruit ice pop. "I wanted to experiment," she says. "People will want a taste, not a tub." Courtesy of Le Royal Monceau

Asia In Paris

Some of Asia's most dominant hotel companies have set their sights on Paris. Raffles enlisted Philippe Starck to redesign Le Royal Monceau; the super-luxe Shangri-La brand launched a new hotel in the 19th-century palace of Napoleon's grandnephew, importing a team of chefs to create Paris's first venture into Chinese haute cuisine. On the horizon: ambitious new projects from the Peninsula and the Mandarin Oriental. © Quentin Bacon

Supper-Club Style

Dinersand the chefs who feed themare embracing retro dishes like sole amandine. At NYC's The Darby, Alexandra Guarnaschelli perused old supper-club menus and came away with ideas for cheese soufflé and chilled tomato soup, which she presents over a bowl of cracked ice.

August 2011 Food Trends: Food & Music Fests, DIY Soda

© Ashley Garmon

Food & Music Fests

For the first time ever, bands like the Strokes are sharing billing with star chefs as rock festivals strive for real food-and-wine legitimacy. As culinary director of Lollapalooza, music fanatic Graham Elliot Bowles of Chicago's Graham Elliot masterminded two food courts where he dished out his own sweet-and-sticky kung pao turkey drumsticks. © Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

DIY Soda

Mixologists and chefs were the first picky drinkers to make their own sodas. Now more and more DIY-ers want to do it. iSi's Twist 'n Sparkle charger, available at Williams-Sonoma, can carbonate all kinds of drinksfrom a lemongrass-ginger soda to iced tea and fruit juice.

September 2011 Food Trends: Ice Cream Innovation, Back to School

© Quentin Bacon

Ice Cream Innovation

Ice cream parlors like London's The Chin Chin Laboratorists, which uses liquid nitrogen, have become brilliant innovators. In Santa Barbara, California, Rori Trovato of Rori's Artisanal Creamery channeled some of her creativity into coming up with a stellar chocolate-coconut flavor for her lactose-intolerant son. © Cedric Glaser

Back To School

Wherever you goa hotel, a Michelin-starred restaurant, a farmyou're more and more likely to find a cooking school. Just north of San Francisco, the Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company has opened The Fork, where co-owner Jill Giacomini Basch teaches how to make dishes such as a focaccia topped with pears, caramelized onions and Point Reyes' splendid blue cheese.

October 2011 Food Trends: Beer Collaborations, Cocktail Glam, Lowbrow Cocktails

Courtesy of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Beer Collaborations

While commercial brewers keep recipes top-secret, craft brewers have started inviting peers into their think tanks. The results are often beers that are as complex as wine, and just as food-friendly (see salmon and pork chop). Danish brewer Mikkel Borg Bjergsø helped Indiana's Three Floyds Brewery produce a spicy rye beer called Ruggoop. Sierra Nevada Brewing's Ken Grossman collaborated with three pioneering brewers, including Fritz Maytag of Anchor Brewing, for his company's 30th Anniversary Series. To revive classic pilsner brewing methods, Jean-Marie Rock of Orval worked with Boulevard Brewing's Steven Pauwels to create Collaboration No. 1 Imperial Pilsner.

Lowbrow Cocktails

Some mixologists have decided they need a break from esoteric spirits and science-lab techniques; instead, they're finding inspiration in the kinds of lowbrow ingredients sold at the local 7-Eleven. At Boston's Coppa, co-owner Courtney Bissonnette combines green and yellow chartreuse with Miller High Life to make her supersize Coney Island Strongman. "We serve it in a large beer stein with a big, muscular arm as the handle. It's ridiculous, but people love it," she says. © Quentin Bacon

Cocktail Glam

Hotels once aspired to be glamorous, not hipand those days may be back. Shanghai's Fairmont Peace Hotel recently renovated its Art Deco interior. In London, the refurbished Savoy serves cocktails like its riff on the Daisy. It's easy to imagine guests like Lauren Bacall drinking one.

November 2011 Food Trends: Cellar Notes, Red Wine from Cowboy Country

Courtesy of The Hermitage

Cellar Notes

In their quest to stick to local ingredients year-round, chefs are turning to root cellars. Tyler Brown of Nashville's Capitol Grille at the Hermitage Hotel heads for the hotel's nearby Civil Warera cellar when he wants to make his roasted beets and celery root with goat butter . © Quentin Bacon

Red Wine From Cowboy Country

California's Amador County is known for cowboys, cattle and Zinfandel. But now winemakers have started working with Rhône grape varieties, like Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, that may be even better suited than Zin to Amador's oddly Mediterranean climate. Look for Easton's dense, peppery 2007 Terre Rouge Les Cotes de l'Ouest Syraha terrific partner for the stuffed flatiron steak from Marcia Kiesel in F&W's Test Kitchen.

December 2011 Food Trends: Savory Cupcakes, Oyster Bars, Cheese Champions

© Tara Maxey

Savory Cupcakes

Do lasagna cupcakes sound like a great idea or just plain wrong? Either way, they're part of a savory-cupcake trend that we're seeing in everything from meat-loaf cupcakes to chicken-and-waffle cupcakes. Inspired by the lasagna cupcakes made by Heirloom-L.A. caterers, F&W's Grace Parisi came up with her own flavored with Fontina and prosciutto. Can't bring yourself to think of them as cupcakes? Call them mini lasagnas instead.

Oyster Bars

Anyone who cares about sustainable seafood should be eating more oysters, because they're farmed so responsibly. Luckily, there are a growing number of fantastic oyster farms and oyster bars. Chef April Bloomfield and restaurateur Ken Friedman operate the John Dory Oyster Bar in NYC's Ace Hotel. Seattle's The Walrus and the Carpenter, named for the oyster poachers in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass, focuses on West Coast bivalves. And Massachusetts co-op Island Creek Oysters, a favorite of chef Thomas Keller, opened its own bar in Boston's Hotel Commonwealth. © Quentin Bacon

Cheese Champions

In this year of the artisan, it's exciting to see how trends evolve. Now some artisans are assisting bigger, more established companies that want to create something handcrafted. Vermont's tiny Jasper Hill Farm, for instance, is helping big Cabot age its incredible Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, a cheese that's perfect for making the cheesy puffs called gougères.

