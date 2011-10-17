Food to Love and Live By

Eating together can be one of the most romantic things two people can do. Choose one of our amazing menus for two, below, to celebrate Valentine’s Day—or any special evening. We also gathered some of our favorite heart-healthy dishes, the best recipes that use chocolate, and recipe photos of our sexiest foods.
Recipe Galleries
- Heart-Healthy Foods »
- Help the one you love live longer with these delicious and healthy recipes, like Broken Lasagna with Walnut Pesto and Pistachio Pavlovas with Blood Orange Sorbet.
- Chocolate
- We’ve chosen 15 of our richest, most decadent chocolate custards, cakes and other amazing desserts—like the Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies.
- Sexy Foods
- Twenty irresistible dishes, including a luxurious lobster salad, oysters, baked figs and chocolate soufflé tarts.
Valentine’s Day Menu:
Luxe Lamb for 2
Wonderfully juicy lamb loin chops are a delicious splurge and go perfectly with roasted potatoes. Swirled marble fudge brownies are as beautiful as they are incredibly decadent.
- Camembert Baked in its Box
- Lamb Chops with Fennel Relish »
- Orecchiette with grape tomatoes or roasted potatoes
- Marble Fudge Brownies
Valentine’s Day Menu:
Romantic Steak Dinner for 2
This perfect romantic menu starts with a down-to-earth and boldly flavored seared rib steak and finishes with a supereasy, velvety no-bake pudding.
- Goat Cheese Soufflé with Thyme
- Seared Rib Steak with Arugula
- Mashed potatoes and roasted tomatoes
- No-Bake Chocolate Custard
Valentine’s Day Menu:
Special Seafood Dinner for 2
Baked sea bass is the center of this dazzling menu that includes truffle oil drizzled over a salad of fennel and plump seared scallops, and a fantastic, silky version of crème brûlée.
- Chez es Saada’s Palmyra
- Fennel, Mushroom and Arugula Salad with Seared Scallops
- Baked Sea Bass with Warm Tomato Vinaigrette »
- Boiled new potatoes or steamed rice
- Citrus Crema Catalana
Valentine’s Day Menu:
French Dinner for 2
This ultra-romantic meal stars easy, buttery-lemony mussels and tender, rose-colored veal and finishes with a deliciously cloudlike pear soufflé.
- Mussels a la Cagouille
- Roasted Veal Chops with Mushrooms and Madeira
- Orzo and Buttered Spinach
- Pear Soufflés »
Best Rosé Champagnes and Sparkling Wines
Ros’ Champagnes and sparkling wines range in color from pale orange to luminescent pink, from delicate to forceful and almost brawny in flavor, and from fairly affordable to mighty expensive.
More structured and emphatic than traditional Champagnes, these rosé Champagnes and sparkling wines are senior wine editor Ray Isle’s favorites.
Plus: Video: How to Saber a Bottle
Chef Couples’ Most Romantic Meals
The comforts and sensory pleasures we derive from food and love are deliciously similar. So it’s not that surprising that many chefs who work together—in some of America’s top restaurants—are partners outside of the kitchen as well as inside.
Plus: Slideshow of culinary duos describing their most romantic meals.