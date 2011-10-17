Food to Love and Live By

Recipe Galleries

Chocolate

We’ve chosen 15 of our richest, most decadent chocolate custards, cakes and other amazing desserts—like the Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies.

Wonderfully juicy lamb loin chops are a delicious splurge and go perfectly with roasted potatoes. Swirled marble fudge brownies are as beautiful as they are incredibly decadent.

This perfect romantic menu starts with a down-to-earth and boldly flavored seared rib steak and finishes with a supereasy, velvety no-bake pudding.

Baked sea bass is the center of this dazzling menu that includes truffle oil drizzled over a salad of fennel and plump seared scallops, and a fantastic, silky version of crème brûlée.

This ultra-romantic meal stars easy, buttery-lemony mussels and tender, rose-colored veal and finishes with a deliciously cloudlike pear soufflé.

Ros’ Champagnes and sparkling wines range in color from pale orange to luminescent pink, from delicate to forceful and almost brawny in flavor, and from fairly affordable to mighty expensive.

More structured and emphatic than traditional Champagnes, these rosé Champagnes and sparkling wines are senior wine editor Ray Isle’s favorites.

The comforts and sensory pleasures we derive from food and love are deliciously similar. So it’s not that surprising that many chefs who work together—in some of America’s top restaurants—are partners outside of the kitchen as well as inside.

