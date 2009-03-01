Food Tech: Websites and Gadgets

New ways for food lovers to indulge their inner tech geeks.
What’s Cooking On The Web
Rouxbe
This site provides beautifully produced how-to videos on subjects like homemade ravioli. rouxbe.com.
Eat, Drink Or Die
The team behind Will Ferrell’s Funny or Die site partnered with chef Tom Colicchio for this mix of oddball instructional-video shorts. eatdrinkordie.com.
Food Party
Pee-wee’s Playhouse for foodies, from artist Thu Tran. foodparty.tv.
Celebrity-Chef Computer Games
New games let players vie to be Top Chef (topchefthegame.com), battle in Iron Chef America (destineerstudios.com/ironchef) and face the wrath of chef Gordon Ramsay in Hell’s Kitchen (playhk.com). What’s Cooking? Jamie Oliver takes a more educational bent, sharing recipes for virtual or real meals (jamieoliver.com/whats-cooking).
Portable Fun & Function
Ingenious mobile applications for the wine store, the home bar and the kitchen.
Wine
To amass its vast oeno-database, Nirvino collected close to a million wine reviews, plus pairing ideas from users and critics. Free; nirvino.com.
Cocktails
Thanks to Pocket Cocktails’ clever software, moving the iPhone like a shaker brings up easy drink recipes. $5; pocketcocktails.com.
Recipes
A stripped-down iPhone interface makes 101 Cookbooks’ wide array of healthy recipes easily accessible from the road. Free; 101cookbooks.com.
Game Enabler
The G-Fi VS wireless hub allows players to compete with one another for game supremacy on any device, from iPhone to laptop. $149; g-fi.com.