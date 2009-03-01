Food Tech: Websites and Gadgets

What’s Cooking On The Web

Courtesy of Rouxbe.com

Rouxbe

This site provides beautifully produced how-to videos on subjects like homemade ravioli. rouxbe.com.

Eat, Drink Or Die

The team behind Will Ferrell’s Funny or Die site partnered with chef Tom Colicchio for this mix of oddball instructional-video shorts. eatdrinkordie.com.

Food Party

Pee-wee’s Playhouse for foodies, from artist Thu Tran. foodparty.tv.

Celebrity-Chef Computer Games

Courtesy of Brighter Minds Media

New games let players vie to be Top Chef (topchefthegame.com), battle in Iron Chef America (destineerstudios.com/ironchef) and face the wrath of chef Gordon Ramsay in Hell’s Kitchen (playhk.com). What’s Cooking? Jamie Oliver takes a more educational bent, sharing recipes for virtual or real meals (jamieoliver.com/whats-cooking).

Plus: Top Chef Videos, Recipes & More

Portable Fun & Function

Ingenious mobile applications for the wine store, the home bar and the kitchen.

Wine

Courtesy of Nirvino

To amass its vast oeno-database, Nirvino collected close to a million wine reviews, plus pairing ideas from users and critics. Free; nirvino.com.

Cocktails

Courtesy of Bob Maran and Deidra Jones

Thanks to Pocket Cocktails’ clever software, moving the iPhone like a shaker brings up easy drink recipes. $5; pocketcocktails.com.

Recipes

Courtesy of Heidi Swanson

A stripped-down iPhone interface makes 101 Cookbooks’ wide array of healthy recipes easily accessible from the road. Free; 101cookbooks.com.

Game Enabler

Courtesy of G-Fi.com

The G-Fi VS wireless hub allows players to compete with one another for game supremacy on any device, from iPhone to laptop. $149; g-fi.com.