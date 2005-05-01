Food Scout: Tuscan Finds

May 01, 2005

An importer who ventured to Mt. Etna in search of honey, Rolando Beramendi ferrets out Italian artisanal foods for his import company, Manicaretti (manicaretti.com). He recently found a spice mix of crushed red pepper, parsley and sea salt at a Tuscan hunting lodge. Beramendi, who re-created the blend from memory when the lodge owner refused to share the recipe, adds it to extra-virgin olive oil to drizzle over pasta at his Manhattan wine bar, Bellavitae.

Superfast

TUSCAN FLAVORS

Mediterranean Olives In a glass baking dish, toss black olives such as Gaeta or Calamata with Tuscan Hot Oil. Bake in a 300° oven until warmed through and serve.

Spicy Goat Cheese Bruschetta Toast thickly sliced peasant bread until golden, and while it's still warm, rub with a garlic clove. Spread fresh goat cheese on the toast and drizzle lightly with Tuscan Hot Oil.

Tuscan Marinated Meat and Fish Pour Tuscan Hot Oil into a glass baking dish. Add fish fillets, chicken cutlets, pork chops or steaks and turn to coat. Let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour, then grill or broil.

