Food Scout: Spanish Rice

BOMBA RECIPIES

Iced Horchata Soak raw Bomba rice overnight in milk along with a cinnamon stick or lemon zest and a halved vanilla bean; or crushed saffron and orange zest. Add sugar and puree in a blender; strain and serve over ice.

Rice Pudding Simmer plain cooked Bomba in whole milk without stirring until the milk thickens; add finely grated lemon zest, pure vanilla extract and confectioners' sugar to taste. Serve at room temperature.

Toasted Rice Seasoning In a dry skillet, toast raw Bomba until golden, then grind it in a coffee mill with sea salt, pepper, and orange zest, dried chiles or cardamom; sprinkle over grilled meats or roasted vegetables.