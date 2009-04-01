Food Products from Multitasking Wineries

Aroma Garden

Chris Donatiello has converted the English garden at his Sonoma winery, C. Donatiello, into a scent exploratorium (right). Pink Lady apples and pineapple sage, for instance, echo the aromas in his Chardonnay. Tours and tastings by appointment;

© Gregor Halenda

Fig preserves from a Vineyard Tree

Sonoma’s Quivira sells an organic black Mission fig jam that’s citrusy and delicious.

© Gregor Halenda

Orange Syrup

Napa’s Round Pond winery makes a sweet- tart blood orange syrup that’s great in mimosas.

Courtesy of SageCliff

Artisanal Applesauce

SageCliffe’s chunky applesauce is a blend of Washington state’s two best exports: Chardonnay juice and apples (Fuji and Gala).

Courtesy of Campo Corto

Taste Test

Top Winery Olive Oils

F&W editors tried 20 from around the world to find these three standouts.

Campo Corto (left)

An intensely peppery and grassy organic oil from a centuries-old family-owned Tuscan wine estate, Badia a Coltibuono. $58 for 17 oz; zabars.com.

Dauro de L’Empordà

A subtly floral bottling from famed Rioja wine producer Roda. $29 for 500 ml; chefshop.com.

Ferrari-Carano Mountain Estate

A clean, fresh blend from a Sonoma winery. $16 for 375 ml; ferrari-carano.com.

Berry Jam

Shirlee Londer of Anderson Valley, California’s Londer Vineyards jars gorgeous jams from the blackberries and raspberries grown on her estate.

Wine & Cheese Pairing

Swiss-trained cheesemakers create raclette at Michigan’s Black Star Farms winery. The cheese becomes smooth and creamy when melted.

