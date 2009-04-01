Food Products from Multitasking Wineries

These multitasking wineries make applesauce, grow herbs and more.
Aroma Garden
Chris Donatiello has converted the English garden at his Sonoma winery, C. Donatiello, into a scent exploratorium (right). Pink Lady apples and pineapple sage, for instance, echo the aromas in his Chardonnay. Tours and tastings by appointment;
© Gregor Halenda
Fig preserves from a Vineyard Tree
Sonoma’s Quivira sells an organic black Mission fig jam that’s citrusy and delicious.
© Gregor Halenda
Orange Syrup
Napa’s Round Pond winery makes a sweet- tart blood orange syrup that’s great in mimosas.
Courtesy of SageCliff
Artisanal Applesauce
SageCliffe’s chunky applesauce is a blend of Washington state’s two best exports: Chardonnay juice and apples (Fuji and Gala).
Courtesy of Campo Corto
Taste Test
Top Winery Olive Oils
F&W editors tried 20 from around the world to find these three standouts.
Campo Corto (left)
An intensely peppery and grassy organic oil from a centuries-old family-owned Tuscan wine estate, Badia a Coltibuono. $58 for 17 oz; zabars.com.
Dauro de L’Empordà
A subtly floral bottling from famed Rioja wine producer Roda. $29 for 500 ml; chefshop.com.
Ferrari-Carano Mountain Estate
A clean, fresh blend from a Sonoma winery. $16 for 375 ml; ferrari-carano.com.
Berry Jam
Shirlee Londer of Anderson Valley, California’s Londer Vineyards jars gorgeous jams from the blackberries and raspberries grown on her estate.
Wine & Cheese Pairing
Swiss-trained cheesemakers create raclette at Michigan’s Black Star Farms winery. The cheese becomes smooth and creamy when melted.
Plus:
