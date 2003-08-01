Food Find: Aroma Therapy | Najla's Gone Chunky frozen cookie dough

The fastest way to make a house smell like home is to slide some cookies into the oven, said 51 percent of poll respondents. (For 23 percent, brewing coffee does the trick.) If you don't have time to bake cookies from scratchand don't want to resort to supermarket slice-and-bake tubesNajla's Gone Chunky frozen cookie dough is a delicious new shortcut. Full of nuts, fruits and chocolate chunks, these huge, quarter-pound cookies are hand shaped and packaged on parchment rounds for easy baking. Just put them in the oven for 20 minutes and fill your house with the aroma of Classic Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Cherry Chunk or any of three other flavors. At $11 for a pack of six, these cookies aren't cheapbut they're enormous enough to split in half, or even in thirds (877-9-NAJLAS or www.najlas.com).

Janet Ho