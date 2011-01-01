Food Bloggers' Best Kitchen Design Ideas

Food Blogger Kitchens:

You don't need a great kitchen to have a great food-and-design bloga table at Starbucks will do just fine. But some notable food bloggers do in fact have enviable cooking spaces. Greg Henry of Sippity Sup, for instance, works out of a 1920s Italianate house in Hollywood with a stunning kitchen that combines historically accurate details, like leaded-glass windows with bottle-glass rondelles, and serious appliances, like a Lacanche range imported from Burgundy. Read on for more of the best food bloggers' kitchen design ideas.



Food Blogger Kitchen Design Ideas: Hollywood Makeover



© Art Gray



On sippitysup.com, food blogger Greg Henry shares recipes and the ups and downs of renovating his 1920s house.

Paint

Henry brought a caramel candy to his local paint store and asked them to match the color for the cabinets that cover two kitchen walls. prattandlambert.com.

© Art Gray

Cabinets

Henry chose black cabinets in the areas near the sink to hide fingerprints. They also contrast with the caramel-colored cabinets and white fish platters "swimming" along the wall.

Range and Hood

"My Lacanche range is like a piece of art," says Henry. It's framed by a custom hood that was molded from the same lath and plaster as the walls for a consistent look. From $6,000; frenchranges.com.

© Art Gray

Cold Zone

A Thermador Freedom Collection refrigerator and freezer bookend a kitchen work area. From $4,200; thermador.com.



Food Blogger Kitchen Design Ideas: A Country Farmhouse



© Courtesy of A Country Farmhouse

Revolving Collection

Trina Burke of A Country Farmhouse chose custom open shelves for her 1920s kitchen, because they're period-appropriate and allow her to display a rotating selection of family heirlooms. The butcher-block countertops are from Ikea.



Food Blogger Kitchen Design Ideas: Suburban Chic



© Courtesy of Deva Mirel

Multi-Use Space

In her Florida kitchen, vegetarian chef and food blogger Deva Mirel of Sabjimata balances luxe Carrara marble counters with items like a Capiz-shell mirror ($300; pier1.com). The three faucets over the 60-inch soapstone sink are a multitasker's dream (from $100; kingstonbrass.com).



Food Blogger Kitchen Design Ideas: Secret Supper Club



© Courtesy of Kerstin Rodgers



On Marmite Lover, Kerstin Rodgers chronicles the underground restaurant she runs out of her living room in London. She also writes travelswithmyteenager.blogspot.com and will publish her first cookbook, Supper Club, in the UK this spring.

Stove

Growing up, Rodgers watched her mother cook on an AGA range. "It cooked the best pizza, the best potatoes, the best gratins." So when she was renovating her kitchen, she took out a loan to buy one. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime investment. It's not just an oven, it's a relationship." From $5,500; aga-ranges.com.

Improvised Equipment

Rodgers stores loads of pots and pans on an antique French metal bottle-drying rack, so they are easily accessible. She sometimes uses an ironing board when plating for a large group, since counter space is scant in her small kitchen.